Pastor impregnates teenage siblings, gets victims’ parents’ blessing

A mild-drama played out at the Oshodi area of Lagos State when policemen attached to the Makinde Police Station went to arrest Pastor Nduka Anyanwu (28) of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Evangelical Church, Ogunoloko Parish, for allegedly impregnating two sisters, aged 13 and 17. The victims’ mother, Amaka Onyeji, rather than be happy over the arrest, fought the police and tried to stop them from taking the pastor away.

The father of the two girls, Christian Onyeji, was detained along with Anyanwu, for allegedly supporting the sexual violation of his two daughters. Amaka was caught in a video provided by the Advocates For Children and Vulnerable Persons Network (ACVPN), pushing and standing in the way of a policewoman who came with the police team to arrest Anyanwu. She was heard screaming: “Leave him! He’s going anywhere!”

However, her action did not stop the arrest of Anyanwu who was seen in the video, clutching a Holy Bible, looking pious and like a martyr. Fielding questions from the police, Anyanwu, claimed to be a deliverance minister, said that he was going to marry the 17-year-old girl. He said: “I will have the older girl, but the younger one’s pregnancy should be aborted.” Shockingly, the girls’ parents supported his decision to marry the elder sister and abort the foetus of the younger girl. According to the girls, Anyanwu, who attends the same church as their parents, started sleeping with them while they were in primary school.

They further explained that the violation started after their parents asked them to go for deliverance sessions on Anyanwu’s prompting. “The parents of the girls are aware that I was sleeping with them,” the pastor claimed. The ACVPN Secretary, Ebenezer Omejalile, said Anyanwu was detained along with the children’s father, who was an ardent supporter of the pastor’s action.

He added: “The two girls were kept at the Makinde Police Station Barracks till the following morning. They were unable to place them in a home due to time factor and documentation by the Investigating Police Officer (IPO), Corporal Mary. Yesterday, the pastor and his prospective self-acclaimed father-in-law were transferred to the Gender Unit, the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, for proper investigation and prosecution. “The OC Gender has been duly informed about this development.”

Like this: Like Loading...