Pastor impregnates two sisters, dupes mother of N2m

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta Comment(0)

Police in Ogun State have arrested the Founder and General Overseer of The Church of Lord, Olomore, Abeokuta for allegedly defiling and impregnating two teenage sisters (names withheld).
The suspect, identified as Ebenezer Ajigbotolwa, was arrested following a report at the Lafenwa Police Station by the mother of the victims.
New Telegraph learnt that the underaged victims are 16 and 13 years old.
Apart from having carnal knowledge of the woman’s daughters, the church leader also allegedly defrauded the family of the sum of N2million cash.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident in a statement Sunday, said the cleric impregnated the victims and procured abortion for them in a private clinic.
Oyeyemi stated that though the suspect initially evaded arrest, he was eventually apprehended on August 6 at about 5:00am.
According to him, assorted dangerous charms were recovered from the suspect who has also confessed to the crime.
He said: “The suspect was arrested following a report by the mother of the victims who reported at Lafenwa police station that she fell sick sometime in 2018 and was taken to the church for spiritual healing.
“She stated further that the pastor took advantage of her sickness and asked her entire family of six to move into the church premises to avoid being afflicted with the same sickness. There and then, the prophet started having sex with her daughters of 16 years and 13 years of age unknown to her.
“The pastor impregnated the two underaged girls and went on to procure abortion for them in a private clinic. Aside from this, the prophet also defrauded the family of N2million cash which he took for what he called spiritual cleansing.
“Upon the report, the DPO Lafenwa Division, CSP Muraina Ayilara, led his men to the church but the place was deserted.
“The CP then directed that the suspect be hunted for and brought to book. In compliance with the CP’s directive, the DPO and his men embarked on intelligence and technical based investigation, and their efforts paid off when the prophet was arrested on the 6th of August 2020 at about 5:00am.
“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of most of the allegations leveled against him and that it was the reason why he ran away when he heard that police were looking for him.”
Oyeyemi further said the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

