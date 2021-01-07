News

Pastor James predicts rumbles in White House

…urges prayers for USA

The presiding minister of Royal House of Grace, Lekki Lagos, Pastor Bassey James, has called for fervent prayers for the United States of America.

He also predicted that there will be confusion in America’s seat of power, while giving the prophetic out look of year 2021, during an exclusive interview with Sunday Telegraph.

Speaking on the eve of the New Year, Pastor James said: “This year will be an unprecedented year of overtaking and recovery for the children of God,”

“God will compensate his children from all their losses. He will caused many to rise into glory; there will be confusion in the White House and America. The world must pray for USA; the Sea and the earth will know God in His glory, evil foundations and altars from the top to the bottom will be destroyed,” Pastor James added.

He continued: “Worshipers of Baal will be exposed including false prophets and teachers. The land will yield increase and the Mercy Seat shall be restored and the people of God will experience greater healing power of God. Science and scientists will be confused on solutions. Though there will be great discoveries in science, divine healing will be released.

“Change is coming in the security agencies. Mr President will surely act; and will surprise many people this year,” the cleric said.

