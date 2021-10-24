Faith

Pastor leads followers to celebrate Eidel- Maulud with Muslims

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A Kaduna-based Christian cleric, Pastor Yohanna Buru, demonstrated a high level of religious tolerance last week as he led his followers to celebrate Eid-el-Maulud with Muslims in the state. Pastor Buru said joining the Muslims in the celebration of the special day does not change his being a Christian, and urged both Christians and Muslims to use the eid period to promote inter-religious tolerance, love, unity and peace Pastor Yohanna Buru, the General Overseer of Christ Evangelical Intercessory Fellowship Ministries, Sabon Tasha, led the team of Christians to Rachers Bees Stadium to celebrate Eid-el-Maulud with Muslims in Kaduna. The Pastor Buru told journalists that he was at the stadium to celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

It was gathered that the followers of the two faiths said the meeting at the venue to celebrate Eidel- Maulud was aimed at strengthening ties and promoting the culture of togetherness. Pastor Buru said: “The prophet is for everyone irrespective of his tribe, culture, tradition, colour, continent and region as he preached peace throughout his lifetime.” He noted that as a peace ambassador and a Christian cleric, coming to join the Muslims does not change his being a Christian.

The pastor added: “During Christmas, thousands of Muslims from different parts of northern Nigeria usually come to church and celebrate with many Christians with the aim of promoting religious tolerance and better understanding among different faith-based organizations.” He urged followers of both faiths to use the period to promote inter-religious tolerance, love, unity and peace throughout the nation.

Pastor Buru also called on all Muslims to use the Maulud period to pray for God’s intervention to bring an end to problems disturbing the stability of the country. He said: “We must remember that we are from one family Adam and Eve. We are brothers and sisters that belief in our Holy scriptures Bible and Qur’an and also believe in life after death, then we must be our brother keeper.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Spirit of rejection

Posted on Author Pastor Tosin

  Today, I want you to calmly digest the word of God coming into your heart. Love, Yes Love is the key to terminating the spirit of rejections. Who and why must you love? Here’s it, Jesus says: “And he answering said, Thou shalt love the lord thy God with all thy heart, and with […]
Faith

Pastor Adeboye confirms burial arrangements for his late son

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E. A Adeboye, has on behalf of his family confirmed the burial arrangement for their late son, Dare.   Dare, the eldest son of Pastor Adeboye, passed away on Wednesday in his home in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, at the age of 42 […]
Faith

Buhari should dialogue with selfdetermination agitators –Cleric

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Presiding Bishop of The Radiant Church, Bishop Emma Omon, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to adopt dialogue in addressing ongoing agitations by some people to divide the country. He advised the President to empathise with the agitators and pay close attention to their needs rather than suppressing their voices. Omon, who was speaking in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica