Pastor leads followers to celebrate Eidel- Maulud with Muslims

A Kaduna-based Christian cleric, Pastor Yohanna Buru, demonstrated a high level of religious tolerance last week as he led his followers to celebrate Eid-el-Maulud with Muslims in the state. Pastor Buru said joining the Muslims in the celebration of the special day does not change his being a Christian, and urged both Christians and Muslims to use the eid period to promote inter-religious tolerance, love, unity and peace Pastor Yohanna Buru, the General Overseer of Christ Evangelical Intercessory Fellowship Ministries, Sabon Tasha, led the team of Christians to Rachers Bees Stadium to celebrate Eid-el-Maulud with Muslims in Kaduna. The Pastor Buru told journalists that he was at the stadium to celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

It was gathered that the followers of the two faiths said the meeting at the venue to celebrate Eidel- Maulud was aimed at strengthening ties and promoting the culture of togetherness. Pastor Buru said: “The prophet is for everyone irrespective of his tribe, culture, tradition, colour, continent and region as he preached peace throughout his lifetime.” He noted that as a peace ambassador and a Christian cleric, coming to join the Muslims does not change his being a Christian.

The pastor added: “During Christmas, thousands of Muslims from different parts of northern Nigeria usually come to church and celebrate with many Christians with the aim of promoting religious tolerance and better understanding among different faith-based organizations.” He urged followers of both faiths to use the period to promote inter-religious tolerance, love, unity and peace throughout the nation.

Pastor Buru also called on all Muslims to use the Maulud period to pray for God’s intervention to bring an end to problems disturbing the stability of the country. He said: “We must remember that we are from one family Adam and Eve. We are brothers and sisters that belief in our Holy scriptures Bible and Qur’an and also believe in life after death, then we must be our brother keeper.”

Like this: Like Loading...