Pastor Olukoya: 2023 is Year of God’s Judgement against Wicked, Corrupt Leaders

This year, 2023, is a year of divine judgement against wicked and corrupt leaders in Nigeria, general overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, has said.

 

Unveiling his “Prophetic Picture” for the 2023 in his New Year sermon at the church’s international headquarters in Lagos, Olukoya also said: “This is a year where God will break His silence to deal with evil and wickedness.”

 

Details of the prophecies…

 

 

 

PROPHETIC PICTURE OF THE YEAR 2023 by Dr. Daniel Olukoya (G.O. MFM Worldwide)

 

  1. This year is a year to wage a very serious war against the spirit of procrastination.

  2. This is a year when the flesh must be mortified if you want to avoid trouble.

  3. It is going to be a year of recovery and turn around restoration to so many people.

  4. A year when God will humble the proud who think they have it all.

  5. It is a year when serious prayers against violent revolutions and overthrows are required.

  6. It is a year of strange war against your attention; avoid distractions. There will be a mental, emotional, health, spiritual, and physical war. The enemy will try to attack in every manner.

  7. We need to pray against strange attacks from the waters.

  8. A year we need serious prayers against the spirit of lack and famine.

  9. A year of divine judgement against wicked and corrupt leaders.

  10. This is a year where God will break His silence to deal with evil and wickedness.

  11. A year where a lot of uncompleted destiny projects will be completed this year.

  12. This is a Psalm 23 year; a year where those who rely on God will boast about their God.

  13. A year believers should pray and break embargoes and dismantle evil monopolies.

  14. A year of the disgrace of fake, hypocritical, and powerless religions.

  15. A year the Lord will dismantle mighty men who stand in the way of God.

  16. The Lord will fight like a Mighty Terrible One to deliver His children

  17. A year where it is extremely dangerous for the sheep to stray from the shepherd and for you to discard good advice.

  18. A year of judgement for those who convert the altars of prayer to dens of thieves.

  19. A year of judgement for those who wickedly take innocent blood. Mark those words!

  20. A year of correction, confrontation, and change for those who want to move forward.

  21. A year of joy for couples waiting on the Lord for babies.

  22. A year of regret of judgement for ritual killers and their activities shall backfire.

  23. A year of tragedy for youths who refuse to exhibit sexual control.

  24. A year where testimonies will drive much of the next move of God.

  25. A year to form the habit of seeking and receiving help from heaven.

 

Two books of the Bible are essential for this year. Take time and study them. One is Psalm 23, and the other is Isaiah.

 

  1. A Psalm 23 year for those standing for God.

  2. A year we must seriously pray that the mercy of God will push back the judgement stretched out against our world by heaven.

  3. We must pray against the miscarriage of God’s will in this season.

  4. A year to key into Isaiah.

  5. For those who are 100% obedient to God, a year of comfort and glory.

 

THE STRATEGIES FOR SUCCESS IN YEAR 2023

  1. Always be sincere and authentic before God.

  2. Become a prayer addict.

  3. Be involved in praise revival.

  4. Be quick to forgive.

  5. Be teachable.

  6. Be a giver not only in material ways but also in spiritual ways.

  7. Guard your heart with all diligence.

  8. Believers need the cover of the blood of Jesus in this particular year.

  9. Pray for the grace to die to the flesh daily.

  10. Pray that God ransoms you from the power of the grave and of death.

 

ESSENTIAL PRAYERS FOR THIS YEAR – FOR OURSELVES

  1. I shall not be used as a sacrifice by the powers of darkness in the name of Jesus.

  2. Vampire powers, hear the Word of the Lord, drink your own blood, and eat your own flesh, in the name of Jesus.

  3. Harvest must meet harvest in my life, in the name of Jesus.

  4. My Father, by your ordained prophet, preserve me this year, in the name of Jesus.

  5. My Father, deliver me from every agenda of destiny impotence, in the name of Jesus.

  6. My Father, let the wickedness of the wicked expire, in the name of Jesus

  7. O God, arise and always over-answer my prayers this year, in the name of Jesus

  8. My body, hear the Word of the Lord, reject infirmity, in the name of Jesus.

  9. Famine and barrenness of the soul, I am not your candidate, in the name of Jesus

  10. Let the resurrection power of the Lord Jesus Christ overshadow and surround me this year, in the name of Jesus.

  11. I shall not die but live to declare the works of Christ. The angel of death will not visit me this year, in the name of Jesus.

  12. The enemy will not contest my voice this year. The enemy has lost the power to contest against me, in the name of Jesus.

  13. The sun of my life shall not listen to the voice of witchcraft, in the name of Jesus

  14. God shall make the right people to help me at the right time and in the right place, in the name of Jesus.

 

ESSENTIAL PRAYERS FOR THIS YEAR – FOR NIGERIA OR ANY COUNTRY WHERE YOU ARE.

  1. Every enemy of peace in Nigeria, we bury you now, in the name of Jesus.

  2. By the power of the God of Elijah, terror must bury terror this year, and the coven of terror must become desolate, in the name of Jesus.

  3. O glory of Nigeria, do not slumber. Arise and shine, in the name of Jesus.

  4. O prince of peace, reign in this country, in the name of Jesus.

  5. Let the wickedness of the wicked, programmed to trouble this nation, expire, in the name of Jesus.

  6. O God, arise and give us God-fearing leaders, in the name of Jesus.

  7. Lord, pass through the land in violent anger and slay the wicked who have made covenants with bad spirits to destroy, in the name of Jesus.

 

