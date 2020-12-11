Metro & Crime

Pastor rapes 20-year-old girl inside church

Posted on

A pastor with the Sure Fire Ministry, Kwale in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State, Frank Osedi, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-old girl on the church premises.

The state Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, said yesterday in Asaba that the suspect allegedly invited the victim (name withheld) to the church for a prayer session but ended up having carnal knowledge of her.

Osedi was said to have locked the door and had carnal knowledge of her. The suspect allegedly dipped a knife in the ground and threatened to kill the lady if she raised the alarm or informed anybody. Although the victim was accompanied to the church by her brother, the pastor took her to a lonely place on the premises and allegedly raped her.

But on interrogation, the suspect said he took the lady to the secluded holy place to cast out the demons in her. He said: “I took her to the uncompleted building to pray for her. The uncompleted part of the building is a consecrated place on the church premises.”

