Pastor Rapu mobilises Lekki community for nation building

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Tai Anyanwu & Flora Onwudiwe Against the background of the just celebrated 61st Independence anniversary of Nigeria, the founder of This Present House Church, Lekki (TPH), in Lagos, Dr. Tony Rapu, allowed his members of the church to embark on a 17-kilometre walk. The exercise titled “Lekki Prayer Walk,” according to Rapu, was also aimed at mobilising the immediate Lekki community towards nation building and healing. Over 500 participants who took to the streets of Lekki Phase 1, made declarations and prayers for the nation. They marched through Admiralty Way at Lekki to the Lekki – Ikoyi link bridge, chanting songs, raising their voices in cries for mercy and healing for the land. The resident pastor, (TPH), Jude Nwoko, who led the members had youths, teenagers, adults, and parents, came out en- masse to pray for a Nigeria that we all can be proud of. Whilst addressing the people, he said, “We need to continuously pray for the nation and not to give up hope.” He, however, encouraged the youths to remain focused on their goals and shun negative vices such as drugs, cultism, fraud and other related vices. Dr. Rapu is a reformist and convener of Operation Better Life, an initiative recently launched with support of the state government to take youths who abuse drugs off the streets. Speaking at the prayer walk, he described the event as the first of such initiatives with an aim to mobilise the immediate Lekki community towards nation building and healing. Also, members engaged with its host community to clean the streets of Lekki Phase 1, Agungi, Chevrons Drive and other communities within Lekki. Nwoko presented waste bins, rakes, broomsticks, cleaning agents and other materials to households and individuals to the representative of the Lekki Resident Association (LERA), Mr. Tary Taylaur. He added: “This is one of many initiatives the TPH will embark on in the coming months. This Present House is part of the solution in nation building and will do more in terms of waste management. Mr. Taylaur assured the house that the items brought will be used appropriately for the evacuation of wastes in the community.

