Top Stories

Pastor regains freedom from Islamic State

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Musa Pam, Jos

A pastor of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Rev. Polycarp Zongo, kidnapped 11 days ago by members of the Islamic State of West Africa terrorist group, has been released.
Rev. Zongo was released on Friday evening through an undisclosed process officials indicated.
New Telegraph learnt that Rev. Zongo who is the leading Pastor of COCIN LCC Wild Life Park Jos, is expected to be back in Jos, the Plateau State capital, on Saturday.
He has, however, communicated with his wife to confirm his release, it was gathered.
Members of his church and other well wishers are currently celebrating at the church premises.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics Top Stories

APC to Uzondinma: You’re not speaking for us on Edo, congratulates Obaseki, PDP

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

  The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has distanced itself from the position of the Edo State Governorship Campaign Council on the outcome of the Saturday governorship election result. The election, which was conducted on Saturday, was won by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki. However, a few hours after the […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: Air Peace fires 75 pilots

Posted on Author Reporter

Wole Shadare   The excruciating pain brought on by the fallout from COVID-19 may have finally taken its toll on Nigeria’s biggest carrier, Air Peace as the airline Monday morning sacked 75 of its pilots over disagreement in remuneration. The pilots sacked are across the company’s liveries. Recall that recently, there’s been lingering conflict over […]
News Top Stories

FG’s failure cause of resentment for Buhari –Tanko Yakasai

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

Elder statesman and former Presidential Liaison Officer, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai has said that although there is general consensus that President Muhammadu Buhari is doing his best in managing the affairs of the country, but unfortunately his best is not good enough for Nigeria.   Also, he said that the insurgency in the North East and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: