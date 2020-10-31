Pastor regains freedom from Islamic State

Musa Pam, Jos

A pastor of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Rev. Polycarp Zongo, kidnapped 11 days ago by members of the Islamic State of West Africa terrorist group, has been released.

Rev. Zongo was released on Friday evening through an undisclosed process officials indicated.

New Telegraph learnt that Rev. Zongo who is the leading Pastor of COCIN LCC Wild Life Park Jos, is expected to be back in Jos, the Plateau State capital, on Saturday.

He has, however, communicated with his wife to confirm his release, it was gathered.

Members of his church and other well wishers are currently celebrating at the church premises.

