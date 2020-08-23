News

Pastor Schugger gives kudos to Lagos State

The President of Grace Revolution International Ministry, Pastor Schugger Ezenwa Onyeukwu, has commended the Lagos State government for lifting the ban on churches and worship centres in the state.

 

Speaking to journalists after last Sunday’s service, the cleric said he is delighted that the government has actually done the right thing by opening the churches. He pointed out that the country’s pathetic situation requires God’s merciful intervention.

 

He words: “We need God so much at this point, we really need to come together and pray for God to have Mercy on us, not just Lagos State, but the entire Nigeria.”

The cleric also assured that government has nothing to fear about lifting the ban on worship centers adding that churches have always been a well coordinated place and known for orderliness even before the coming of the dreaded virus.

 

He maintained that Christianity is known for obedience pointing out that the Bible preaches discipline, obedience, love and other virtues.

