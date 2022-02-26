Pastor shoots girl who sought refuge in his church

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a white garment church pastor, Peter Ayodele Omope for attempted murder and unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta Saturday.

According to Oyeyemi, the pastor, who is in charge of a Celestial Church of Christ, Jesu Yan parish, located at Olambe junction Akute area of the state, allegedly shot an 18-year-old girl, Kemi Johnson who had sought refuge in his church in the leg.

Oyeyemi said, the pastor was arrested following a distress call received from one Deji Olaketan at Ajuwon divisional headquarters.

The complaint told the police that, he and the victim took their boss, whom they are working with as driver and housemaid respectively to the airport to board plane.

“After dropping the madam, they took the vehicle to the house of their boss relation as directed.

“But on their way home, they were informed that the Oro (traditional rites) sacrifice was ongoing at Olambe area which made it impossible for them to pass through the area.

“They then saw a Celestial Church where a vigil was ongoing and decided to join them since it was already late in the night.

“While they were at the entrance of the church, the suspect who happened to be the shepherd in charge came out with a pump action rifle and before they could utter any explanation, he shot Kemi Johnson on the leg,” the PPRO said.

He added that, following the report, the DPO of Ajuwon division, SP Andrew Akinseye mobilised his men and moved to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

