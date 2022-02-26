Metro & Crime

Pastor shoots girl who sought refuge in his church

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a white garment church pastor, Peter Ayodele Omope for attempted murder and unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta Saturday.

According to Oyeyemi, the pastor, who is in charge of a Celestial Church of Christ, Jesu Yan parish, located at Olambe junction Akute area of the state, allegedly shot an 18-year-old girl, Kemi Johnson who had sought refuge in his church in the leg.

Oyeyemi said, the pastor was arrested following a distress call received from one Deji Olaketan at Ajuwon divisional headquarters.

The complaint told the police that, he and the victim took their boss, whom they are working with as driver and housemaid respectively to the airport to board plane.

“After dropping the madam, they took the vehicle to the house of their boss relation as directed.

“But on their way home, they were informed that the Oro (traditional rites) sacrifice was ongoing at Olambe area which made it impossible for them to pass through the area.

“They then saw a Celestial Church where a vigil was ongoing and decided to join them since it was already late in the night.

“While they were at the entrance of the church, the suspect who happened to be the shepherd in charge came out with a pump action rifle and before they could utter any explanation, he shot Kemi Johnson on the leg,” the PPRO said.

He added that, following the report, the DPO of Ajuwon division, SP Andrew Akinseye mobilised his men and moved to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos Assembly investigates incessant gas explosions

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

In a bid to address the incessant gas explosion in the state, the Lagos State House of Assembly, has directed its Committee on Special Duties to invite concerned stakeholders and agencies with a view to finding a lasting solution to the menace. This was the resolution reached at an emergency plenary on Friday, after the […]
Metro & Crime

Woman delivers baby boy after severing husband’s genitals

Posted on Author Ben Adaji

A 32-year-old housewife, Mrs. Halima Ali, who allegedly cut off her husband’s penis in Taraba State, was on Wednesday delivered of a baby boy. Halima, of Tella village in Gassol Local, said she cut off the penis of her husband, Mr. Umar Ali, because he was unfaithful. A source at the Specialist Hospital, Jalingo, told […]
Metro & Crime

Suspected ritualists kill, dump teenage girl by roadside

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

There was pandemonium at Unuebu- Aragba axis of Obiaruku in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State as the body of a teenage girl was found dumped on the roadside in the locality. The identity of the victim is yet to be ascertained. Her fingers were cut off and vital aspects of her private part […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica