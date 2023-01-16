Pastor shot, worshippers abducted as gunmen attack Kastina community

Gunmen have abducted five women from Dan Mai-Tsuani community in Kankara LGA in Kastina State. Confirming the attack, Gambo Isah, the police spokesperson in the state, said the assailants stormed the village around 7am yesterday and kidnapped the victims on their way to church. He added that the abductees included two teenagers aged 15 and 13 years. Isah said the victims were taken to a church, the New Life for All Church, within the community where a pastor was shot. “The incident happened in the village and the kidnappers carried people to the church. Five people were abducted. The pastor of the church was shot in one of his hands and he is currently receiving treatment,” the police spokesperson said. “All the abductees are women. The youngest among them are aged 15 and 13 years. They were abducted on their way to church service. The incident happened around 7am on Sunday.” Isah said the families of the abductees are yet to be contacted by the attackers and the police have commenced an investigation.
Suspected herdsmen kill 43 people, including students, in Benue
At least 43 persons were on Thursday killed by heavily armed bandits suspected to be Fulani militants in Katsina-Ala and Gwer-West local government areas of Benue State. Those killed included students of the College of Education (COE) Katsina-Ala and an entertainer popularly known as WASKID who was murdered among others along Makurdi-Naka road. More than […]
Man shoots two teenagers dead after they asked how tall he was
Two teenage boys were shot to death after asking the suspect how tall he was when they were buying candy from a store. The incident occurred at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday June 20 after three teenage boys went to a store in South Chicago to buy some candy and ended up having a […]
Lagos: Man sets dogs on female inspector
Injured policewoman hospitalised Police have arrested a man, Adeyemi Abayomi, for allegedly unleashing his dogs on a female inspector who went to carry out an investigation in his house in Lagos State. The incident occurred on Tuesday about 11.30am, at 115, Itire Road, Surulere. It was learnt that a woman, Nneka Regina, lodged a complaint […]
