Pastor SN Edgar grant calls for application

Duke of Somolu Productions is proud to announce call for entries for the Pastor SN Edgar N100,000 Annual Grant for Young Aspiring Theatre Producer.

The winner will be announced on Saturday December 26, 2020, as part of activities for command performance of the play Our Duke Has Gone Mad Again, a beautifully written anthology of works running the whole gamut of emotions. EstablishedbyJosephEdgar, alsoknown as TheDukeof Shomolu, acelebratedinvestment banker, influential writer, author and theatreproducer, inhonourof hislatefather, Pastor SN Edgar, and named after him. the grant is aimed at stimulating interest in theatre production and discovering talents.

To qualify, the aspiring young producer must, among other criteria, have produced stage plays; must not be an associate or assistant or deputy or any othersuchprefix producer, but must be the main producer; only plays producedwithinlast30monthsareeligiblefor submissions; noageorgenderrestriction; and norelationsof Edgarormembersof thecommittee can submit plays.

“Submit a one minute clip showing a theatre production with you as Exexcutive Producer. All clips must not be more than one minute long,” Edgar stated.

According to Edgar, a committee has been set up for the prize. Members of the committee include Tunde Adeola, Diran Olojo, Yinka Olatunbosun and Yemi Shodimu. Submission of entries opens this Friday, December 4, and closes on Friday December 18, 2020.

The Duke of Shomolu Productions is an avant garde production outfit that continues to push the boundaries in the theatre space. With over 30,000 attendees and a robust production portfolio of six major productions namely, ‘Loud Whispers’, ‘Isale Eko’, ‘Oba Esugbayi’, ‘3some’, ‘Emotan’, and ‘Aremu’,, the outfit continues to lay credence to the depth of our theatre with its activities

