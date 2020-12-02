Arts & Entertainments

Pastor SN Edgar grant calls for application

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Duke of Somolu Productions is proud to announce call for entries for the Pastor SN Edgar N100,000 Annual Grant for Young Aspiring Theatre Producer.

The winner will be announced on Saturday December 26, 2020, as part of activities for command performance of the play Our Duke Has Gone Mad Again, a beautifully written anthology of works running the whole gamut of emotions. EstablishedbyJosephEdgar, alsoknown as TheDukeof Shomolu, acelebratedinvestment banker, influential writer, author and theatreproducer, inhonourof hislatefather, Pastor SN Edgar, and named after him. the grant is aimed at stimulating interest in theatre production and discovering talents.

To qualify, the aspiring young producer must, among other criteria, have produced stage plays; must not be an associate or assistant or deputy or any othersuchprefix producer, but must be the main producer; only plays producedwithinlast30monthsareeligiblefor submissions; noageorgenderrestriction; and norelationsof Edgarormembersof thecommittee can submit plays.

“Submit a one minute clip showing a theatre production with you as Exexcutive Producer. All clips must not be more than one minute long,” Edgar stated.

 

According to Edgar, a committee has been set up for the prize. Members of the committee include Tunde Adeola, Diran Olojo, Yinka Olatunbosun and Yemi Shodimu. Submission of entries opens this Friday, December 4, and closes on Friday December 18, 2020.

 

The Duke of Shomolu Productions is an avant garde production outfit that continues to push the boundaries in the theatre space. With over 30,000 attendees and a robust production portfolio of six major productions namely, ‘Loud Whispers’, ‘Isale Eko’, ‘Oba Esugbayi’, ‘3some’, ‘Emotan’, and ‘Aremu’,, the outfit continues to lay credence to the depth of our theatre with its activities

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Michael B. Jordan named People magazine’s ‘sexiest man alive’

Posted on Author Reporter

  “Black Panther” actor Michael B. Jordan was named People’s magazine’s ‘sexiest man alive’ on Tuesday, the third Black actor in a row to be given the annual pop culture honor. Jordan, 33, who is single, said the title gave him “a cool feeling.” “It’s a good club to be part of,” he told People […]
Arts & Entertainments

Netflix surprises Ikorodu Bois with film production equipment

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In the wake of international acclaim, skit-making trio, Ikorodu Bois recently received a surprise from US streaming platform, Netflix. The youngsters were presented the equipment by ace film director, Kunle Afolayan, who noted that the gifts should help make their future productions easier. In addition to their gifts from Netflix, the award-winning filmmaker also awarded […]
Arts & Entertainments

Iyabo Ojo alleges threat to life after withdrawing support for PDP, APC

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo says she has been receiving threats since she made public her intention to withdraw her support for the two leading political parties- the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC). Ojo is among a long list of public figures in the entertainment industry, who have continuously faulted the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: