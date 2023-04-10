Metro & Crime

Pastor Tomi’s Accomplice Reportedly Released By DSS

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

UK-based Nigerian Pastor, Tomi Arayomi of RIG Nation and Pioneer Church, United Kingdom, has announced that his right-hand man has been released.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Pastor Tomi, his wife and their aide were arrested by the operatives of the Department for State Services (DSS) on Friday.

They trio were arrested for allegedly being on the DSS watchlist over a public speech recently delivered by the cleric.

Although, Tomi and his wife were earlier released and had fled the country, his aide was still in the custody of the DSS.

However, Tomi in a tweet on Monday said his aide is safe and he is committed to serving Nigeria.

In a tweets he shared alongside a picture with his wife and gospel Singer, Dunsin Oyekan, Pastor Tomi wrote “We were talking on the phone together for almost an hour not knowing we were staying at the same hotel.

“Let me just take this moment to say, everyone is safe including my aide and our commitment to serving Nigeria is now more resolute than ever.”

Mariam Adebukola

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Self-kidnap: Lady, accomplice bag two-week community service

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju ADO-EKITI

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ado- Ekiti, Ekiti State sentenced an 18-year-old boy, Olawusi Victor, and Idris Mary (20) to two weeks community service for alleged selfkidnapping.   The two were among the 18 suspected criminals paraded last week in Ado- Ekiti by the police. In the course of the community service, the convicts […]
Metro & Crime

Fuel tanker explosion kills six, razes 30 buildings in Kwara

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin An explosion, caused by a petrol tanker, which lost control in the ancient Jebba town in Moro Local Government Srea of Kwara State, has resulted in the death of six people and razing of no fewer than 30 houses. It was learnt that the tanker, travelling through the ancient town, […]
Metro & Crime

Two policemen shot dead, patrol van razed as unknown gunmen attack checkpoint in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe,

Unknown gunmen have again killed some policemen manning a checkpoint at Urua Inyang, headquarters of Ika Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state. Inimfon Silas, a journalist and Chairman of the Federated Chapel of the state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), who hails from the area, said: “The armed hoodlums on several […]

Leave a Reply