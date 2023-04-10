Pastor Tomi’s Accomplice Reportedly Released By DSS

UK-based Nigerian Pastor, Tomi Arayomi of RIG Nation and Pioneer Church, United Kingdom, has announced that his right-hand man has been released.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Pastor Tomi, his wife and their aide were arrested by the operatives of the Department for State Services (DSS) on Friday.

They trio were arrested for allegedly being on the DSS watchlist over a public speech recently delivered by the cleric.

Although, Tomi and his wife were earlier released and had fled the country, his aide was still in the custody of the DSS.

However, Tomi in a tweet on Monday said his aide is safe and he is committed to serving Nigeria.

In a tweets he shared alongside a picture with his wife and gospel Singer, Dunsin Oyekan, Pastor Tomi wrote “We were talking on the phone together for almost an hour not knowing we were staying at the same hotel.

“Let me just take this moment to say, everyone is safe including my aide and our commitment to serving Nigeria is now more resolute than ever.”

