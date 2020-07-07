Metro & Crime

Pastor who raped, aborted pregnancy for daughter, arrested

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 44-year-old pastor, Oluwafemi Oyebola, for allegedly raping his biological daughter (name withheld).

Oyebola, of the CAC Ogo Oluwa Parish, Owode-Egbado, was also accused of aborting pregnancy for the victim on three different occasions.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect had already confessed to the crime.

Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, stated that the randy cleric had been forcefully having carnal knowledge of the victim since 2015 after the demise of her mother.

He said: “The pastor was arrested following a complaint by his daughter who reported at Owode-Egbado divisional headquarters that her father has been forcefully having carnal knowledge of her since 2015 when she was 19 years old shortly after the demise of her mother.

“She further reported that she got pregnant for her father three times of which her father took her to a nurse where those pregnancies were aborted.

“After the third abortion, the suspect did family planning for her so as not to get pregnant any longer.

“Having realized that her father is all out to ruin her life, she ran away from the house and reported to an NGO ‘Advocacy For Children And Vulnerable Persons Network’ consequent upon which she was taken to Owode-Egbado Police Station to complain.

“Upon the report, the DPO Owode-Egbado Division, SP Olabisi Elebute, led her detectives to the pastor’s house where he was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect made confessional statement that all what his daughter said is nothing but the whole truth.”

Oyeyemi, however, said the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Anti-human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

