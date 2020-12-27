Pastor, wife, one other kidnapped in Kaduna

Apostle Emmanuel Egoh Bako the Kaduna State Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, (PFN) has been kidnapped in Kaduna. Also abducted with the pastor were his wife and one other church member.

The abductions took place at the Albarka Praying Camp along the Afana- Fadan Kagoma-Kwoi road in Jema’a Local Government Area of the state. Gunmen in their numbers were said to have stormed the praying camp shooting sporadically, scaring away worshipers before abducting Apostle Bako, the wife and another person.

The Kaduna State government has confirmed the attack. State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said: “Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State government the kidnapping of Apostle Emmanuel Egoh Bako and his wife, Cindy Bako in Jema’a Local Government Area.”

Aruwan added: “Troops arrived at the location and pursued the kidnappers who were, however, able to escape with the victims.”

Like this: Like Loading...