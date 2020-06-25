Pastor,others held for rape, defilement

Police in Akwa Ibom State have arrested a pastor and 11 others for various cases of rape and defilement of minors.

The state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, disclosed this yesterday in Uyo during a press conference.

Edgal said a 33-year-old pastor, Inimfon Inyang, repeatedly defiled a 15-year-old girl at his deliverance centre.

The pastor, who allegedly lives with eight other girls aged 13 to 16 years, was said to have also attempted to rape a 21-year-old girl.

Another suspect, Emmanuel Otu (33), an indigene of Uko Nteghe, Mbo Local Government Area was said to have raped a 28-year-old lady at gunpoint, and robbed her of two phones valued at N42,000 and N9,000 and the sum of N32,000 cash.

A third suspect, Ime Sunday, from Ekpene Obo, Esit Eket Local Government Area, was said to have repeatedly defiled his 16-year-old daughter, forcing her to abscond from the house.

Sunday was said to have persuaded his daughter to return home with a promise not to sexually assault her again but continued raping the victim after she had returned home.

Also, a 21-year-old man, Etebong Harrison, an indigene of Ikot Akpan Udo, Ikot Abasi Local Government Area, was alleged to have lured a five-year-old girl to his house, and defiled her.

“This press briefing aims at showcasing an appreciable milestone in the fight against rape, defilement and other forms of gender-based violence.

“The Police Command has arrested another Pastor and 11 others for rape and defilement.

“Following a complaint on June 18, 2020, operatives of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Uyo, arrested Pastor Inimfon Eyo Inyang (33) of Nung Atim Road, off Idoro Road, Uyo, for attempting to rape a 21-year-old girl.

“Investigation further revealed that the said pastor, who lives with eight other girls between the ages of 13 and 16 years in his so-called deliverance centre at the said address, several times had unlawful carnal knowledge of one of the minors who is 15 years old.

“On 21/06/2020 at about 3:30pm, operatives of the Esit Eket Division arrested one Ime Sunday of Ekpene Obo, Esit Eket Local Government Area.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect in November, 2019 repeatedly raped his 16-year-old daughter which cumulated to her escaping from her father’s home to her friend’s abode in Etinan Local Government Area.

“However, the father of the victim, who persuaded her to return home with the promise that she would no longer be sexually violated, continued in the same act after she returned home.

“On June 13, 2020 about 8a.m., while responding to a distress call, operatives of ‘C’ Division arrested Sampson Ndiana-Abasi.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect conspired with Blessed now at large and gang-raped an 11-year-old girl,” the commissioner said.

Edgal urged the people and parents not to be dissuaded by stigmatisation or threats from reporting gender-based violence and other sexual related offences to the police.

