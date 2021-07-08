News

Pastors becoming endangered species under Buhari – CAN

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

…declares seven-day global fast, prayers

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to reverse the ugly trend where Pastors in the country were fast becoming an endangered species under his government.

The Christian body urged the President to, without delay, deploy military and police interventions to rescue Rev Popoola David Kayode of the Calvary Baptist Church, Kurmin Mashi in Kaduna State, who was abducted by unknown gunmen on Tuesday July 6, 2021.

This came as a seven-day fasting and prayer session involving Christians and non-Christians all over the world, has been declared to seek God’s intervention to end all forms of attacks, help government to be sensitive to ordeals and yearnings of the people, release everyone in the captivity of the bandits and terrorists.

CAN’s National General Secretary, Daramola Joseph in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, appealed to President Buhari, the Kaduna State Government and the various security apparatus to take concrete steps in order to avert another murder as witnessed in the case of the district chairman of the Church of the Brethren in Nigeria (EYN) and CAN Chairman of Michika Local Government in Adamawa State, Rev Lawan Andimi.

The statement reads: “To us in CAN, we believe that the freedom of the Pastor is a litmus test for the Service Chiefs, especially the new Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Yahaya Farouk and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba and the whole world is watching whether they will live up to the expectations or not.

“If the then American President, Donald Trump, could put his acts together from far away America and order his military to rescue only one kidnapped American in Niger, then, our President has no excuse not to act decisively and rescue this Servant of God.

“Why should the government leave Nigerians to be at the mercy of the insurgents, bandits and kidnappers? What is the essence of having a government in place? The government that did everything to ensure that the leader of IPOBs, Nnamdi Kanu, was brought back to the country is strong enough to stop these criminalities if the political will is there.

“Mr. President, where shall we go from here? Have the criminals taken over where there is a legitimate government? Though we are praying earnestly continuously, we know faith without hard work from the side of government is vain. While we are aware that you may be doing your best, your best is not good enough to Nigerians and in the eyes of the whole world. The bitter truth is that no place is safe again in this country.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Making Real Change: Ryan Buttigieg on Self-Investing to Get Ahead

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Unemployment is one of the biggest problems adults have to face in their lives, but underemployment and job stress are also hard pills to swallow. Some people feel like there is no escaping their current jobs, as breadwinners of their families. Others fear that their qualifications are not enough to land them a better-paying job. […]
News

Report: Biden, Japan PM Suga likely to meet in Washington on April 9

Posted on Author Reporter

  Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is likely to meet U.S. President Joe Biden on April 9, the first foreign leader to meet the president in the White House, Japan’s Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday. The two are expected to agree to strengthen the bilateral alliance and their commitment to the freedom of passage in […]
News

Plane crash: Indonesia divers search wreckage as black box hunt resumes

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Indonesian navy has released footage of divers searching through the wreckage of a passenger plane which crashed into the sea at the weekend as the hunt for its black boxes resumes. Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 left Jakarta with 62 people on board, but vanished from the radar on its way to Borneo island […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica