Pastors becoming endangered species under Buhari – CAN

…declares seven-day global fast, prayers

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to reverse the ugly trend where Pastors in the country were fast becoming an endangered species under his government.

The Christian body urged the President to, without delay, deploy military and police interventions to rescue Rev Popoola David Kayode of the Calvary Baptist Church, Kurmin Mashi in Kaduna State, who was abducted by unknown gunmen on Tuesday July 6, 2021.

This came as a seven-day fasting and prayer session involving Christians and non-Christians all over the world, has been declared to seek God’s intervention to end all forms of attacks, help government to be sensitive to ordeals and yearnings of the people, release everyone in the captivity of the bandits and terrorists.

CAN’s National General Secretary, Daramola Joseph in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, appealed to President Buhari, the Kaduna State Government and the various security apparatus to take concrete steps in order to avert another murder as witnessed in the case of the district chairman of the Church of the Brethren in Nigeria (EYN) and CAN Chairman of Michika Local Government in Adamawa State, Rev Lawan Andimi.

The statement reads: “To us in CAN, we believe that the freedom of the Pastor is a litmus test for the Service Chiefs, especially the new Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Yahaya Farouk and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba and the whole world is watching whether they will live up to the expectations or not.

“If the then American President, Donald Trump, could put his acts together from far away America and order his military to rescue only one kidnapped American in Niger, then, our President has no excuse not to act decisively and rescue this Servant of God.

“Why should the government leave Nigerians to be at the mercy of the insurgents, bandits and kidnappers? What is the essence of having a government in place? The government that did everything to ensure that the leader of IPOBs, Nnamdi Kanu, was brought back to the country is strong enough to stop these criminalities if the political will is there.

“Mr. President, where shall we go from here? Have the criminals taken over where there is a legitimate government? Though we are praying earnestly continuously, we know faith without hard work from the side of government is vain. While we are aware that you may be doing your best, your best is not good enough to Nigerians and in the eyes of the whole world. The bitter truth is that no place is safe again in this country.”

