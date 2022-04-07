Pastors protest killings in Kaduna

Some pastors in Kaduna have protested the spate of terror attacks, kidnapping and killings in the State.

They asked the Federal Government to bomb the forests used by the terrorists as hideouts.

The pastors, who protested under the auspices of Interfaith Alliance, walked to the popular Lagos Roundabout, where they terminated the protest.

They asked the Federal Government to step up actions against the hoodlums who had over the years, launched attacks on various parts of Kaduna state.

They also appealed to the government to compensate all the victims of bandits’ attacks, award scholarships to children affected by the banditry and rebuild communities ravaged by the attacks.

Convener of the Interfaith Alliance, Reverend Emmanuel Adebayo, argued that only such actions would help victims overcome the psychological trauma of the attacks.

With the hastag: #Kadunaprays#, Adebayo said the government should more proactive in whatever actions that are being taken against the terrorists.

He said: “The essence of our gathering today is to put together what we refer to as ‘Kaduna prays’, a prayer work against insecurity. I am sure everybody knows that Kaduna is one of the states plagued by incidences of banditry and terrorism and various forms of criminality and of late, it has been on the increase.

“We believe that the government is doing their best but their best was not good enough. That’s why we have come out to seek for divine intervention concerning the issue of peace and security in Kaduna state and Nigeria at large.

“Obviously we are not satisfies with the way the government is going about insecurity at the federal level. However, we want to actually acknowledge the little efforts that have been made but we believe that more can still be done. Government needs to be pre-emptive.

“The government needs to be more proactive. We have been hearing about cry of our governor; he said he has been taken the reports to those concern; he said they know where they are and that they listen to their telephone conversation but the response from the security agencies are not good enough.

“So we are praying that God should touch their hearts to put in more efforts and to be more responsive so that thus issue of insecurity won’t be more reactionary but be preventive and we pray that God will give them more wisdom on how to go about it in Jesus name.

“Some of the statements that the Kaduna State Government has made such as bombing the forest, sure it’s a welcome development but what we expect is that the government should carry out precision attacks.

“When you said carpet bomb, they can hide among innocent people. So if you carpet bomb them, innocent people will die. So we believe that the government monitor their movement through intelligence and carry out the bombing.”

