Pastor’s wife hacked to death in Benue

Armed men have murdered the 55-year-old wife of a pastor with The Lord’s Chosen Church in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

 

The deceased, Mrs. Eunice Omaye Odoba, was found dead in her house on Sunday with deep cuts on her chest. Her husband is said to be on a faith mission to Equatorial Guinea.

 

Her younger brother, Adoba Mac, and cousin, Ude Adole, told journalists via telephone yesterday that when members of her church didn’t see her in church on Sunday, they decided to pay her a visit after church to find out why she didn’t attend church service.

 

According to her relatives, when the church members got to her house, they found her body in a pool of blood. Mac said he dropped Odoba off at her house about 6.30am that fateful day after a family meeting only to hear later that she had died.

 

He said: “We had a family meeting that Sunday morning. When we finished the family meeting about 6.30am, she said she was rushing to go to church. I was the one who took her on my motorcycle and dropped her at a junction close to her house and we parted.

 

 

“I received a call from someone working near her house about 3pm that I should rush down to my sister’s house. On getting there, I saw some of her church members who said that when they did not see her in the church, which was unusual, they decided to check her at home.”

 

According to him, by the time he got to the house, he saw his sister’s body in a pool of blood. On his part, Adole the deceased was the proprietress of Verda International School, Otukpo, but was living alone since her husband travelled for the faith mission in Equatorial Guinea in February. Adole added that Odoba had three children, two boys and a girl.

 

According to him, the only girl is a student of School of Nursing, Enugu, one of the male children is a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member while the other one is a banker in Abuja.

 

The New Telegraph learnt that Odoba’s remains had been deposited at the morgue in Otukpo. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, did not pick her calls to get her reaction to the incident.

