Patek Phillippe rose gold watch costs N158m

Patek Phillippe Twenty 4 Ref 7300/1450R is the latest model of the Twenty 4. With a price tag at £295,140, this Patek Philippe beauty is approximately N158,195,040 million naira.

 

Here is where feminine finesse meets Geneva’s precision watchmaking and the art of the virtuoso jeweller.

 

The dial, bezel, crown and bracelet of the rose gold watch are paved with diamonds randomly presented in a snow setting.

 

A total of 3,238 diamonds combine to produce a spectacular ensemble.

 

18k gold gave it its Rose gold title A glimpse through the sapphire crystal case back is a joy to behold as it showcases the calibre 324 self-winding movement and artistic finishes.

