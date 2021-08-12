News Top Stories

Paternity row: Lagos DNA centre investigates 437 cases, 158 crimes

As controversies over paternity of children continue to dominate centre stage, the Lagos State Government has said its Forensic Centre has conducted about investigations on 437 cases involving paternity associated with child support and inheritance. Speaking during the virtual 5th Edition of Lagos Forensic Symposium hosted by the Lagos State Ministry of Justice in collaboration with Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre and ITSI – Biosci-ences LLC, Johnstown, PA USA, the state Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), said the centre had also carried out studies and experiments on 158 crime scenes investigation.

While speaking on the importance of Forensic Science, the commissioner noted that introduction of Forensic Science to Criminal Justice Administration has enhanced police investigations, and facilitated speedy identification and conviction of perpetrators of crime and also helped in the exoneration of innocent persons.

Onigbanjo said: “Lagos State Government recognizes the importance of forensic analysis, which led to the establishment of Lagos State DNA & Forensic Center (LSD&FC) to support investigations conducted by the Nigeria Police and other law enforcement agencies.” He said: “The Centre was commissioned in September 2017 while the Lagos State Forensic Biology/ DNA unit and the DNA Database and Matching system attained ISO 17025:2017 accreditation in February 2019.”

Our Reporters

