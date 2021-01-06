Paternity scandal: FCMB MD goes on leave as probe gets underway

The embattled Managing Director of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Adam Nuru, has proceeded on leave in order to allow for a probe into allegations that he had an affair with a former official of the bank. In a statement released late last night, FCMB said that Mr. Nuru, “volunteered to proceed on leave,” adding that, “this will guarantee the sanctity of the review process.”

The statement reads: “We are aware of several stories circulating across several media platforms about our bank’s Managing Director Adam Nuru, a former employee, Mrs Moyo Thomas and her deceased husband, Mr Tunde Thomas.

“While this is a personal matter, the tragedy of the death of Mr Tunde Thomas and the allegations of unethical conduct require the bank’s board to conduct a review of what transpired, any violations of our code of ethics and the adequacy of this code of ethics. This is already under way.

“During the period of the review, the Managing Director has volunteered to proceed on leave. This will guarantee the sanctity of the review process. We enjoin all our stakeholders to bear with us as we conduct this review and to please respect the various families involved.” According to reports, Moyo had reportedly left Tunde, her husband, and travelled to the United States with her two kids, later informing him that the children were not his, but Nu-ru’s.

Tunde reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and died on December 16, 2020. Over 1,000 people had signed a petition to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), calling for the sack of Nuru. They claimed that Tunde was down with a stroke but later recovered and thereafter met another lady whom he planned to marry. He was, however, said to have died two days before his introduction to his already pregnant girlfriend.

Like this: Like Loading...