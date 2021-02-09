Health

Pathologists to JOHESU: Stop blackmailing NASS over MDP Bill

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The College of Nigerian Pathologists (CNP) Tuesday condemned the call by Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) to the National Assembly to step down the Medical and Dental Practitioners’ Repeal and Re-enactment Bill 2020.

The CNP described the call by JOHESU as one of the bullying tactics of the union in arm twisting and blackmailing the National Assembly.
Addressing journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State, the National President of CNP, Prof. Phillip Olatunji said the bill does not seek to victimise members of JOHESU, but rather to regulate the practice of medical doctors and specialists.
JOHESU had called on the National Assembly to throw out the bill, alleging that the main objective of the bill was to expand the discriminatory and oppressive tendencies of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) over other health workers in the country.
But, Olatunji while dispelling JOHESU’s claim, explained that the bill will not cause industrial disharmony in the health sector, saying: “All that the new Medical and Dental Repeal and Re-enactment Bill under consideration seeks to do is to ensure that words ‘pathology and ‘laboratory’ are properly defined in order to clear the existing conflict and avoid any ambiguity”.
The CNP called on the National Assembly to ignore JOHESU’s call and pass the bill, which had already scaled second reading, to end conflicts in the health sector which according to them had rendered Nigerian laboratories crises-ridden for the past 17 years.

