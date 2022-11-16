Pathways To The Future: Feast of life, ideas as LABAF 2022 kicks off

Africa’s prime ‘Feast of Life and Ideas’, the Lagos Book & Art Festival (LABAF), kicked off on Monday in grand style with a youth political forum focused on the role of, and contributions of the youths to Nigeria’s 2023 electioneering season; and a Book- Trek parading latest publications in the Nigerian Book shelf. Dubbed Africa’s largest culture picnic, the 2022 edition of the sevenday cultural extravaganza will run through Sunday November 20 on the theme — Pathways to the Future, both at its permanent physical venue, Freedom Park (Lagos Island) and virtually via Zoom, and accompanying social media platforms – Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

With more than 50 books in focus, over 60 independent sessions — all happening in one expansive and serene venue, and virtually, creatives and art enthusiasts at home and in the diaspora, are looking forward to a full week of deep engagement with the written words (textual and in conversations), visual arts (fine and applied arts and crafts); and performances (in poetry, drama, dance, music etc) as well as in networking and communal sharing. The festival curator/director Jahman Anikulapo, in an earlier announcement, said the discourse around ‘Pathways to the Future’ is meant to “figure a way out of the ‘State of Flux’ which led us to a ‘Fork in the Road.’

If we’re not attempting to imagine the society we are going to build at the end of this messy journey, then we shouldn’t be around here.” Anikulapo, who is the Programme Chair of CORA, and a former literary and culture Editor with The Guardian newspaper, explained that the thematic thrust of the festival is significant especially as “Nigerians are warming up to elect a new crop of leaders in February 2023, how important is it for them to make informed decision in order to bring about the much-needed and much-talkedabout national rebirth? How can Nigerians gain redirection away from the status quo? What is the place of artificial intelligence in the creative ecosystem?

What are the recent technological inventions that can help an effective literacy campaign and in what ways can these also assist in remodeling and conscientizing the citizenry? “LABAF 2022 will answer these questions and many more, particularly, in the wake of a perceived notion that the country is at a breaking point. Its long-suffering youths yearn to take over the reins. Such as never seen before, the nationwide protests against police brutality — #EndSARS, seems to have emboldened the ‘S’orosoke Generation’, whose members think there is no better time than now to take charge of the country’s helm of affairs; ostensibly to redirect the destiny of the continent’s biggest nation, and world’s biggest concentration of Blacks.”

Dedicated to the celebration of the eminent life and distinguished career of the renowned painter, printmaker, and art teacher/mentor, Bruce Onobrakpeya, who was 90 on August 30, the 2022 festival will realise its programming objectives through book readings, book and arts exhibitions, conversations, colloquiums, seminars, symposiums, and performances of diverse disciplines and by various troupes. Though it began as a literary festival in 1999, LABAF has in past decade and half, transformed to a platform on which other culture producers, creatives and service providers curate and deliver their projects.

Thus, aside 32 curated events by CORA, the festival will feature over 30 partnerprogrammes include sessions by eminent literary organisations such as the Pan African Writers Association, PAWA; Poets Essayists and Novelists, PEN-International (Nigeria Centre); and Association of Nigerian Authors, ANA, among others.

The Festival also has a strong and robust children/students/youths section – Green Festival realised through its 17-year-old partnership with the Children And The Environment, CATE, and its 3-year-old CORA Creative Youths Club, CYCC, coordinated by Events by Nature.

For the festival’s main literary sessions, Anikulapo stated: “Some of the significant books selected for the festival this year include: The United States of Africa by Abdourahman Waberi, The Tomorrow’s People: The Future of Humanity in Ten Numbers by Paul Marland, Mo Gawdat’s Scary Smart’s The Future of Artificial Intelligence & How You Can Save Our World, Ian McEwan’s Machines Like Me and People Like You, Ayodele Arigbabu’s Lagos 2060, Kim Stanley Robinson’s New York 2140, Itse Sagay’s All Will Be Well, Yemi Ogunbiyi’s The Road Never Forgets, Lawson Omokhodion’s Powered by Poverty, and Muyiwa Kayode’s Brand Nation. Others are SoroSoke by Sunday Akande, Vothuno by Babatunde Olaide-Mesewaku, Ashlee Vance’s Elon Musk-Tesla, SpaceX and the Quest for a Fantastic Future, Daron Acemoglu and James A. Robinson’s Why Nations Fail: The Origins of Power, Prosperity, and Poverty, Olutayo Irantiola’s The Okeho Exodus, Wole Soyinka’s Of Power and Freedom Vol. I & II and Wole Soyinka: Selected Poems 1965-2022: A Retrospective.”

The children/students/youths’ section is also featuring over 12 books written largely by children and youth authors, who have been fished out by the curator-producer of the Green Festival, Sola Alamutu aka ‘Green Queen’, founder of the Children And the Environment, CATE, the main collaborator of CORA on the LABAF project for 17 years.

The Festival is also featuring seven visual arts projects, which are: Songs for the Weaverbird: Writing and Art’, a display of over 30 paintings and mixed media arts in celebration of the late bard and librarian, Christopher Okigbo. The six-day exhibition curated by the painter, art historian, Professor Chuu Krydz Ikwuemesi, and produced by Sankofa Centre for Art and Creative Education, Enugu, will open formally at 11 am on Tuesday, in the Museum Gallery of the festival village, Freedom Park. The Onabrakpeya @90 Showcase featuring a few of nonagenarian’s metal and found objects works mounted around the park, produced with the Bruce Onobrakpeya Foundation.

These are conceptual installations by the iconic printmaker that are hardly seen in public. “The works are being exhibited to serve as models of mentorship to younger artists, who usually lament their frustration of lack of resources to realise their vision and projects, that they could think out of the box, and use and adapt materials found in their environment to create works of enduring quality,” stated the Festival’s programme directorate.

