‘Pathways to the future’ through literacy campaign as LABAF 2022 begins

Tony Okuyeme

The 2022 edition of the Lagos Book & Art Festival (LABAF), dubbed Africa’s largest culture picnic, begins in grand style today, Monday November 14, with a youth political forum focusing on the role of, and contributions of the youths to the Nigeria 2023 electioneering season; and a BookTrek parading latest publications in the Nigerian Book shelf.

A seven-day cultural extravaganza, and Africa’s prime ‘feast of Life & Ideas’, LABAF 2022 will run from November 14 through Sunday, November 20 on the theme — ‘Pathways to the Future’, both at its permanent physical venue, Freedom Park (Lagos Island) and virtually via Zoom, and accompanying social media platforms – Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

LABAF 2022 is the 24th edition of the annual literacy campaign that was founded in 1999 by the continent’s leading culture advocacy group, Committee for Relevant Art (CORA), as a literary festival for “freedom of creative expression to herald the rebirth of Democratic governance in Africa’s biggest nation”, but which had suffered seemingly intractable military interregnum since the mid-1960s.

With more than 50 books in focus, over 60 independent sessions — all happening in one expansive and serene venue, and virtually, creatives and art enthusiasts at home and in the diaspora, are looking forward to a full week of deep engagement with the written words (textual and in conversations), visual arts (fine and applied arts and crafts); and performances (in poetry, drama, dance, music etc) as well as in networking and communal sharing.

In an earlier announcement, the festival’s Curator/Director, Jahman Anikulapo, said the discourse around ‘Pathways to the Future’ is meant to “figure a way out of the ‘State of Flux’ which led us to a ‘Fork in the Road.’ If we’re not attempting to imagine the society we are going to build at the end of this messy journey, then we shouldn’t be around
here.”

In explaining the thematic thrust of the festival, the Program Chair of CORA, Anikulapo, a former literary and culture Editor with The Guardian newspaper, adds: “As Nigerians
are warming up to elect a new crop of leaders in February 2023, how important is it for them to make informed decision in order to bring about the much-needed and much-talked-about national rebirth? How can Nigerians gain redirection away from the status quo? What is the place of artificial intelligence in the creative ecosystem? What are the recent technological inventions that can help an effective literacy campaign and in what ways can these also assist in remodeling and conscientizing the citizenry?

“LABAF 2022 will answer these questions and many more, particularly, in the wake of a perceived notion that the country is at a breaking point. Its long-suffering youths yearn to take over the reins. Such as never seen before, the nationwide protests against police brutality — #EndSARS, seems to have emboldened the ‘S’orosoke Generation’, whose members think there is no better time than now to take charge of the country’s helm of affairs; ostensibly to redirect the destiny of the continent’s biggest nation, and world’s biggest concentration of Blacks.”

Dedicated to the celebration of the eminent life and distinguished career of the renowned painter, printmaker, and art teacher/mentor, Bruce Onobrakpeya, who was 90 on August 30, the 2022 festival will realise its programming objectives through book readings, book and arts exhibitions, conversations, colloquiums, seminars, symposiums, and performances of diverse disciplines and by various troupes.

Though it began as a literary festival in 1999, LABAF has in past decade and half, transformed to a platform on which other culture producers, creatives and service providers curate and deliver their projects. Thus, aside 32 curated events by CORA, the festival will feature over 30 partner-programmes include sessions by eminent literary
organisations such as the Pan African Writers Association (PAWA); Poets Essayists and Novelists, PEN-International (Nigeria Centre); and Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), among others.

The Lagos Book & Art Festival is arguably the oldest surviving festival in the country yet, it has kept relevance through recalibration, reinvention and rediscovery. This year 2022, the biggest festival in sub-Sahara Africa is on course once again to: redirect, re-orientate and chart new pathways for Nigerians, nay for humanity in general, through the instrumentality of the art.

 

