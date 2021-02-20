Patience Jonathan wins First Lady of decade award

Former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, will be conferred with ‘Distinguished First Lady of the Decade in Nigeria award’ by People’s Security Monitor (PSM). PSM chief Executive Officer, Comrade Isiaka Mustapha, who announced this in a statement, said Mrs. Jonathan was considered because of her initiatives of taking care of the children with hole in the heart and for her other laudable accomplishments while in office. Mustapha added: “Her achievements till date have been acknowledged as they are there for all to see.”

Mrs. Jonathan, who was Nigeria’s first lady between 2010 and 2015, was also President of African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM). She was chairperson of A. Aruera Reachout Foundation (AARF), and Women for Change and Development Initiative (W4CDI), her pet projects which she used to empowered the less privileged.

Mustapha said she impacted on the lives of the ordinary women and children while in office. He said: “She is a promoter of peace, and was known globally for her concern for peace and harmonious coexistence among people, which earned her the name, Mama Peace. “She is always convinced that political and economic change and the empowerment of the women can only be complete when women actively participate in making and implementing policies that affect them, which has been the goal of her NGO, the Women for Change and Development Initiative (W4CDI),” he said. The award will be conferred on her on March 17.

