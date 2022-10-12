Patigi Flooding: HYPPADEC to the rescue of victims

STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI reports on the recent flooding that ravaged no fewer than two riverine communities in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State, leaving no fewer than 2,800 people displaced, while farmlands and property worth millions of naira were submerged, but luckily the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) came to the rescue of the distraught victims

It is indeed a matter of grave concern that colossal damage to farmlands and properties, aside from loss of several human lives, across the country have remained an annual ritual due to high risk flooding occasioned by excessive rainfall despite incessant warnings and admonitions, year in year out, by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) to people living in flood prone areas, particularly along riverbanks, to relocate to safer places. Lamentably, this year’s flooding across the country had been one too many. Interestingly, Kwara State has also had its own fair share of the rampaging flood waters, leaving in its wake no fewer than seven deaths in the State of Harmony, while farmlands and properties worth several millions of naira were reportedly destroyed and swept away as the victims continued to lick their wounds and count their losses as they also did in previous years. What a sad commentary!

Most devastating

The recent flooding that ravaged the riverine communities in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State has been described as the most devastating in recent years, sweeping away large hectares of farmlands and several houses, while no fewer than 2,800 people were reported to have been displaced. Luckily, no loss of life was reported in the unfortunate occurrence. The magnitude of the incident had really made it an emergency that needed immediate attention by government, and thanks to the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), a Federal Government agency, for its prompt intervention by immediately commencing the distribution of relief materials worth about N50 million to the affected 1,200 households to ameliorate their suffering.

Relief materials

The relief materials procured by HYPPADEC for distribution included 1,300 mattresses, a large number of roofing sheets, 500 bags of rice, 200 cartons of bathing soap and 250 cartons of detergent, among others. Speaking on Saturday, September 24 at the flag off of the distribution of the relief materials to the flood victims in Patigi, the Managing Director (MD) of HYPPADEC, Alhaji Abubakar Yelwa, said: “We are here today for a very critical and important issue, most importantly to see the flooding that ravaged the riverine communities in Patigi, to examine the level of devastation in terms of lives, properties and even health, because we know that in the aftermath of any flooding there is likely to be a breakout of epidemics like cholera. It is very critical in this case and that is why we came along with our medical experts that will attend to the medical needs of our riverine people who might have been infected with the epidemics. “Therefore, the Commission would follow this distribution of relief materials with medical outreach among the victims as well as other natives in Patigi to prevent possible outbreak of epidemics. And of course, the Commission has just flagged off the medical outreach in Lafiagi, headquarters of Edu Local Government Area of the state.”

10-year warning

The MD, who was represented by the Commission’s Director of Community and Rural Development, Dr. Mahmud Umaru Mohammed, urged those living in the riverine areas to vacate the areas, warning that the worst disaster is waiting to happen. He added that the Federal Government might no longer have the resources to continue to provide relief materials of this magnitude to people affected by flood due to dwindling resources. He said: “Getting our people living in riverine areas relocated to safer abodes has remained a big challenge the Commission is facing. They have been turning deaf ears to all the warnings since about a decade ago to move out of this deadly zone, but they would not move. Yet, year in, year out, they keep crying and wailing that what they are experiencing now is far more than what they experienced in the previous years. The point is that there is a climatic change and that will keep increasing while that of next year will be worse. That is the truth. “And we can all see that the financial support of the government is getting narrower and narrower by the day because of dwindling resources. So, my advice to the people living in riverine areas is to leave the zone because at a point the government will no longer listen to them having talked to them repeatedly and they refused to listen.

IDPs camp

“There is an Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDPs) camp constructed by the federal government for them about 10 to 15 years ago. But, as soon as the flood receded, they would relocate to the river banks. This is worrisome. They should relocate permanently to the camp provided for them. That does not stop them from doing their day-today activities. They can always go out from the camp to do their fishing business as well as other activities and later return to the camp. That is the wisest thing to do in view of perennial losses they suffer.” Miffed by the recalcitrance of the people living in riverine areas to relocate, Yelwa said HYPPADEC was considering sponsoring a bill towards the enactment of a law that would prohibit people from residing at certain kilometres away from the river banks so as to put an end to the recurring losses of lives and properties.

Commendation

In his remarks, the Etsu Patigi, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Bologi II, commended HYPPADEC for the timely provision of the relief materials to his people affected by the flood, while urging well-meaning individuals and corporate bodies to also come to the aid of the victims. The highly revered monarch, who urged his riverine people to comply with the directives of the government on the flooding issue, called on the Federal Government to consider relocating the people to a permanent place that would be put up by the government. A resident of the area who witnessed the flooding first hand, Mohammed Kolo, noted that the destruction done by the flood waters was in the hundreds of millions of naira, lamenting that people in the affected communities now have to pay between N1,500 and N2,500 per head to ferry themselves in canoes to their homes. “Even that one is very risky, anything can happen, the canoe can capsize. The canoes are being operated by individuals who charge between N1, 500 and N2, 500 per head. If you are alone you will be charged N1, 500, but if you are with a motorcycle, the charge is N2, 500. “Depending on its size, the canoe can take 20 persons and seven to 10 motorcycles at a go so that the canoe will not capsize,” he said. While commending HYPPADEC for its timely intervention, one of the flood victims, Mohammed Garba, who said he lost over one hectare of his rice farm to the flooding, regretted that they could not relocate to the IDPs’ camp provided by the Federal Government because their means of livelihood, fishing and farming, is in the riverine area, adding that the accommodation provided for them in the camp is a far cry to the number of people living in the riverine community which he estimated to be no fewer than 3,500 people.

State govt

Meanwhile, Kwara state Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, represented by Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi, on Sunday visited the flooded areas to commiserate with Etsu Patigi and the flood victims, reassuring them of government’s continuous support and intervention. Earlier in his remarks during the Governor’s visit, the Etsu Patigi, said Patigi is a riverine area, prompting flood to become a recurrent disaster in the area. He confirmed that the flooding, triggered by rainstorm, ravaged the Gbaradogi and Saachi communities and caused massive destruction and displacement. He appreciated the Kwara State Government for its unrelenting support, while also appealing for quick intervention for the affected people.

