Patoranking announces winners for his scholarship opportunity

Following the announcement from Patoranking late last year of his partnership with the African Leadership University and the review of hundreds o f applications from exceptional young people across Africa, he has announced his 10 inaugural scholars.

The Patoranking Scholars will be rewarded with 100 per cent paid tuition and a once in a lifetime opportunity to be part of the next generation of extraordinary African leaders and entrepreneurs at ALU. Big congratulations to the following students: Nigeria’s Chidera Nnadozie with campus in Mauritius, Nigeria’s Abdulmaleek Usman with campus in Rwanda, Ghana’s Emmanuel Markwei with campus in Rwanda, Tanzania’s Hardness Range with campus in Rwanda, Zimbabwe’s Hanisani Nleya with campus in Rwanda, Uganda’s Amos Kasumba with campus in Mauritius, Liberia’s Kafumba S Daramay with campus in Mauritius.

