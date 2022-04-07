News

Why PESONS is first Family Real Estate Company in Africa

Patrick Egemasi & Sons Limited (PESONS) has a long-term track record of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing distinctive apartment homes in some of the best African, Middle East & European markets, and delivering outsized, risk-adjusted returns to shareholders.

 

Being the first Family Real Estate Company in Africa, its services include; Property Development & Design, Property Sales & Acquisition, Property Management, and Citizenship / Residency Permit by Real Estate. Leading the operations are; Precious Egamasi, Sapphire Egamasi and Temple Egemasi.

 

Leveraging its group, PESONS has the capability to deliver a complete solution to clients seeking world-class turnkey development or redevelopment, for residential complexes and business campuses. As a family business, they aim to create a legacy of values for future business families. Patrick Egemasi & Sons Ltd. also provides specialized sales and acquisition services to potential buyers.

Wealthy people from all over the world buy property abroad for a variety of reasons: to save money, enjoy the property, and visit. To live in the selected country at any time, property ownership is not enough, you need a residence permit or citizenship. Patrick Egemasi & Sons Limited offer exceptional support with overseas property searches, negotiations and acquisition, whether for lifestyle or investment purposes.

With our services, clients can acquire valued real estate in a competitive market. We offer clients the most efficient and effective strategies to make sure that our clients get the most out of their investment. We have in-depth knowledge of local and national property markets throughout Nigeria, our expertise includes advising on any commercial property consultancy, financing, research, energy conservation, social housing, as well as development of multi-use developments.” – Says Precious Egemasi, the Operations Manager.

Precious Egemasi (PESONS Ltd)

 

After trying and excelling in other ventures, Precious Egemasi decides to join his Family business leading the company with Digital innovations in the Real Estate business.  

 

                                                         

Precious Egemasi Continues; 

“At PESONS, we are committed to providing the highest quality property management services to our clients. We provide active, value-oriented management with the goal of conserving and enhancing the value of our client’s real estate investments.

 

You get the best service in all things property from collecting your rent to maintenance, including the little things like fixing a leak. You won’t have to deal with complaints, or having to constantly follow up with your tenants or contractors. With experts taking care of everything, all you need to do is sit back and watch your investment gain demand on the property market.”

 

Our Reporters

