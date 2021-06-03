Metro & Crime

Patron murders sex worker, removes vital organs

Posted on

Decomposing body of a 29-year-old lady, said to be a sex worker, has been discovered in her room at Mosogar town in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State. The lady, whose name was not disclosed, was said to have died in her apartment after the male customer she came home with engaged her in a marathon sex. But a resident of the area said the victim was murdered for ritual purposes as vital parts of her body were removed. She was declared missing five days earlier but her decomposing body was discovered in her room on Tuesday.

The resident said the male customer left on the fateful night and had not been seen in the area since then. “Since then, we have not seen her (the victim). We only discovered on Tuesday morning that she was dead in her room with her vital organs missing,” the resident said. Another resident, who identified herself simply as Oghenero, said they were at first unperturbed about her whereabouts because of her usual movements, but became alarmed when odour was oozing out of her room. She said: “The odour oozing out from the direction of her room attracted our interest.

We became suspicious. We then informed the police. When the door was forced open, we found her body already decomposing. Her breasts and private parts were missing.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, said the door of the room of the deceased was locked from outside. He said: “No blood stain on her corpse. The body was there.”

