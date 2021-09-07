Education

Patron to graduates: Uphold tenets, standard of college

Fresh graduates of the Divine Blessing Bible College & Seminary (DBBCS), founded by Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide (CSMC), Divine Blessing Cathedral (DBC) have been urged to be committed and dedicated in upholding the tenets of the college, as well as the spiritual training and education acquired in the institution.

 

The advice was given by the Grand Patron of the college, Senior Special Apostle Remi Awode during the graduation of the college where no fewer than 63 graduating students received their scrolls for the award of Degree, Diploma and Certificate for the 2019/20 & 2020/2021 academic sessions.

 

In the breakdown of the graduating students, 16 students graduated with Degree; nine Diploma and two Certificate for the 2019/2020 session; while 21 graduated with Degree and 21 Diploma for the 2020/2021 session respectively.

 

At the ceremony, which took place at the main auditorium of the Church Cathedral, AIT Road, Alagbado, Lagos, he congratulated the graduating students on successful competition of their studies, and charged them to go out and showcase the spiritual training and education they had acquired in the last few years of their sojourn in the college to win souls for Christ.

 

“As graduates of DBBCS, you have undergone the required Bible studies, academic training and spiritual development, laced with adequate and well-equipped  practicals in order to keep you fit for the tasks ahead.

 

Your mandate is to feed the sheep with the teachings of Jesus Christ with the aim of bringing the lost souls back to the Kingdom of God through the modern day approach and application, as Theologians,” Awode said.

 

He, however, restated his readiness to build a new College Hall for the seminary as requested by the students.

 

The Lord Rector, Special Mother- In-Israel Fumilayo Odeyinka, charged the graduating students to be humble, diligent and committed in doing the work of God as they have been well-equipped spiritually and trained for the work of the Gospel.

 

While lauding the principal officers and lecturers of the college for the pioneering vision of the founding fathers of the seminary, she said: “I charge you (graduating students) to be active in evangelism and to be focused in the work of the Kingdom of God.”

 

In his graduation message, the Supervising Pastor for CSMC Worldwide, Special Apos-  tle (Pastor) Sola Onafuye, congratulated the graduating students for submitting themselves to God and to do His work

