Patronage of local products, way out of economic doldrums – Ikpeazu

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has recommended the patronage of locally manufactured goods as the panacea to the current economic crisis in the country. He, therefore, urged Nigerians to take pride in and patronise locally made products as a way of boosting the local economy.

The governor made the recommendation when a delegation from a local company engaged in the production of electrical cables visited him at the Government Lodge in Aba, where he said that if Nigerians patronised locally made goods and products, the local manufacturers would have enough demand to sustain their operations and the economy as they would strive to meet the demands of the citizens, and not to talk of export. Governor Ikpeazu, who also stressed the need for Nigerian manufacturers to begin to blow their own trumpets and challenge themselves by constantly improving on their products, informed his guests that the Enyimba Economic City when fully realised would be the only Free Trade Zone in Nigeria with uninterrupted power supply.

While adding that the zone would provide a manufacturing platform for people of the South-East zone, he spoke on the need for the delegation to take advantage of the opportunity offered by the Enyimba Economic City to expand their base. Ikpeazu commended the entrepreneurs for their contributions to the locally made products and congratulated him for blazing the trail in electricity cables, even as he also assured them that his administration would partner the company by patronising its products and give them the opportunity to handle the electrical works in some ongoing government projects.

