Paul Adams: I thought I’d call it quits with bachelorhood in 1989, but…

Recently, veteran actor, graphic artist, show host and content producer, Paul Adams, called it quits with bachelorhood as he tied the nuptial knot with his sweetheart, Lola, in Lagos. The wedding was followed with a colourful reception held at the City Club, Surulere, Lagos. Speaking with New Telegraph, the Edo State-born thespian, said “it feels great, not just to be married but to have found the flesh of your flesh and the bone of your bone,” adding that there is nothing like it. “That’s when you know the true meaning of the scripture that says ‘He that finds a wife, finds a good thing.’

“Well I believe that GOD that ordained marriage made no mistake, in that man and woman were created incomplete beings, unable to accomplish their God-given potentials… and there needed to be a marriage to same likeness of the opposite sex to make them complete. Actually, until man and woman find themselves, especially in the will of God, they are incomplete beings; only able to accomplish their God-given potentials on earth unless otherwise decreed by God (spiritually) or natural circumstances not to marry.” On why it took this long for him to call it quit with bachelorhood, he said: “I didn’t just call it quits with bachelorhood. I’d thought I called it quits in 1989 but bachelorhood didn’t call it quits with me. So it came knocking on my door even when I thought I was done with it.” So, how did you meet Lola? You asked.

“Lola and I date back many years in social circles before we later met in the same church, Christ Chapel. She later traveled but we somehow kept in random touch. Yet somehow still, fate brought us back together even though we were miles apart in Nigeria and London. Interests grew, fondness grew, and likeness grew, and matured in deep-rooted love for each other. The result is PAULO-LA!”

