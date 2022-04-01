Arts & Entertainments

Paul Adams: I thought I’d call it quits with bachelorhood in 1989, but…

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

Recently, veteran actor, graphic artist, show host and content producer, Paul Adams, called it quits with bachelorhood as he tied the nuptial knot with his sweetheart, Lola, in Lagos. The wedding was followed with a colourful reception held at the City Club, Surulere, Lagos. Speaking with New Telegraph, the Edo State-born thespian, said “it feels great, not just to be married but to have found the flesh of your flesh and the bone of your bone,” adding that there is nothing like it. “That’s when you know the true meaning of the scripture that says ‘He that finds a wife, finds a good thing.’

“Well I believe that GOD that ordained marriage made no mistake, in that man and woman were created incomplete beings, unable to accomplish their God-given potentials… and there needed to be a marriage to same likeness of the opposite sex to make them complete. Actually, until man and woman find themselves, especially in the will of God, they are incomplete beings; only able to accomplish their God-given potentials on earth unless otherwise decreed by God (spiritually) or natural circumstances not to marry.” On why it took this long for him to call it quit with bachelorhood, he said: “I didn’t just call it quits with bachelorhood. I’d thought I called it quits in 1989 but bachelorhood didn’t call it quits with me. So it came knocking on my door even when I thought I was done with it.” So, how did you meet Lola? You asked.

“Lola and I date back many years in social circles before we later met in the same church, Christ Chapel. She later traveled but we somehow kept in random touch. Yet somehow still, fate brought us back together even though we were miles apart in Nigeria and London. Interests grew, fondness grew, and likeness grew, and matured in deep-rooted love for each other. The result is PAULO-LA!”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

US rapper, Drakeo the Ruler, stabbed to death at LA musical festival

Posted on Author Reporter

  Rapper Drakeo the Ruler has died after being stabbed at a Los Angeles musical festival. The 28-year-old was attacked on Saturday night at the Once Upon a Time in LA concert, where he and stars such as Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Ice Cube were scheduled to play, reports Sky News. Publicist Scott Jawson […]
Arts & Entertainments

How encounter with Burna Boy in Toronto shaped my new project –TRAPP XL

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

What was your earliest influence into music? I’ve always loved music but ironically the music I consume doesn’t directly influence the music I created. I draw influence more from films, pictures and very weird children’s stories and songs. I feel like the only songs that directly influenced my music are the ones from childhood such […]
Arts & Entertainments

Nigerian woman narrates experience in the hands of her abusive mother

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A Nigerian woman who made a choice not to ever have kids in her lifetime, has recounted the constant abuse she endured in the hands of her mother. The lady identified as Ukwu Ose said she decided not to have kids because she doesn’t want to treat them the way her mother treated her. Ukwu […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica