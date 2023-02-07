News

Paul Adefarasin: How my mother died at 98

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The mother of the Prelate and Metropolitan Senior Pastor of House on the Rock, Paul Adefarasin Hilda Joanne Adefarasin, is dead. Adefarasin took to his official Facebook page yesterday to announce the demise of his mum, saying she passed away peacefully at the age of 98. The nonagenarian, who died on Sunday, was survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Paul said: “We thank the Almighty God for the life of our mother, Mrs. Hilda Joanne Adefarasin (nee Petgrave), who passed unto glory peacefully in her home, on the evening of Sunday the 5th of February 2023, at the age of 98 years,” he said. “As we reflect with gratitude over the illustrious life of service led by Mrs. Hilda Joanne Adefarasin as she parented her children, doted over her husband, and impacted generations and communities, we are reminded of her unwavering love for our Lord Jesus Christ. “We covet your prayers and ask that you do allow us these initial days to grieve privately. Obsequies, venue for condolence visits and visiting hours will be announced soon.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Social media a ‘threat to democracy’, says Erdogan

Posted on Author Reporter

  Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described social media on Saturday as one of the main threats to democracy. Erdogan’s government plans to pursue legislation to criminalise spreading fake news and disinformation online, but critics say the proposed changes would tighten restrictions on free speech. Erdogan said when it first emerged social media was hailed […]
News

Next President must work hard to unite Nigerians –Jonathan

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has stated that the next of the country must work very hard to unite Nigerians. Jonathan made the assertion when he received the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, who paid him a courtesy visit in his Otuoke, Bayelsa country home on Friday. Obi was in the State to seek […]
News

Disability Commission: Strengthen engagement with NASS, expert advises PLWDs

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

Following the clamour for establishment of a National Disability Commission (NDC), the Director of Legislative Drafting, National Assembly, Mohammed Hassan, has advised Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWD), to strengthen their engagements with NASS, in order to fast track the process. Hassan, who gave the advise at a one-day stakeholders’ forum organised by the Centre for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica