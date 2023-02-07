Paul Adefarasin: How my mother died at 98

The mother of the Prelate and Metropolitan Senior Pastor of House on the Rock, Paul Adefarasin Hilda Joanne Adefarasin, is dead. Adefarasin took to his official Facebook page yesterday to announce the demise of his mum, saying she passed away peacefully at the age of 98. The nonagenarian, who died on Sunday, was survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Paul said: “We thank the Almighty God for the life of our mother, Mrs. Hilda Joanne Adefarasin (nee Petgrave), who passed unto glory peacefully in her home, on the evening of Sunday the 5th of February 2023, at the age of 98 years,” he said. “As we reflect with gratitude over the illustrious life of service led by Mrs. Hilda Joanne Adefarasin as she parented her children, doted over her husband, and impacted generations and communities, we are reminded of her unwavering love for our Lord Jesus Christ. “We covet your prayers and ask that you do allow us these initial days to grieve privately. Obsequies, venue for condolence visits and visiting hours will be announced soon.”

