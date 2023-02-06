Paul Adefarasin’s mother passes on at 98

The mother of the Prelate and Metropolitan Senior Pastor of House on the Rock, Paul Adefarasin Hilda Joanne Adefarasin, is dead.

Pastor Adefarasin took to his official Facebook page on Monday to announce the demise of his mum, saying she passed away peacefully at the age of 98.

The nonagenarian, who died on Sunday is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

“We thank the Almighty God for the life of our mother, Mrs. Hilda Joanne Adefarasin (nee Petgrave), who passed unto glory peacefully in her home, on the evening of Sunday the 5th of February 2023, at the age of 98 years,” he said.

“As we reflect with gratitude over the illustrious life of service led by Mrs. Hilda Joanne Adefarasin as she parented her children, doted over her husband, and impacted generations and communities, we are reminded of her unwavering love for our Lord Jesus Christ.

“We covet your prayers and ask that you do allow us these initial days to grieve privately. Obsequies, venue for condolence visits & visiting hours will be announced soon.”

The death of Mrs Adefarasin comes about two weeks after the pastor clocked 60 years, a moment that drew celebration by friends and well wishers, including President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari had issued a statement on January 24, joining family members, friends, congregants of House on the Rock and well-wishers in felicitating with their spiritual leader.

“As the Convener and Host of The Experience, an annual gospel concert, turns 60, the President notes the role of the church in infrastructure development, particularly in the health and educational sector,” the statement read.

“The President prays that the Almighty God will continue to bless Adefarasin with good health, strength and wisdom, and remember his family, especially his co-labourer and wife, Ifeanyi.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...