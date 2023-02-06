News

Paul Adefarasin’s mother passes on at 98

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The mother of the Prelate and Metropolitan Senior Pastor of House on the Rock, Paul Adefarasin Hilda Joanne Adefarasin, is dead.

Pastor Adefarasin took to his official Facebook page on Monday to announce the demise of his mum, saying she passed away peacefully at the age of 98.

The nonagenarian, who died on Sunday is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

“We thank the Almighty God for the life of our mother, Mrs. Hilda Joanne Adefarasin (nee Petgrave), who passed unto glory peacefully in her home, on the evening of Sunday the 5th of February 2023, at the age of 98 years,” he said.

“As we reflect with gratitude over the illustrious life of service led by Mrs. Hilda Joanne Adefarasin as she parented her children, doted over her husband, and impacted generations and communities, we are reminded of her unwavering love for our Lord Jesus Christ.

“We covet your prayers and ask that you do allow us these initial days to grieve privately. Obsequies, venue for condolence visits & visiting hours will be announced soon.”

The death of Mrs Adefarasin comes about two weeks after the pastor clocked 60 years, a moment that drew celebration by friends and well wishers, including President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari had issued a statement on January 24, joining family members, friends, congregants of House on the Rock and well-wishers in felicitating with their spiritual leader.

“As the Convener and Host of The Experience, an annual gospel concert, turns 60, the President notes the role of the church in infrastructure development, particularly in the health and educational sector,” the statement read.

“The President prays that the Almighty God will continue to bless Adefarasin with good health, strength and wisdom, and remember his family, especially his co-labourer and wife, Ifeanyi.”

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Ibom Air, Dana to pioneer domestic interline agreement in May

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Nigeria is making a breakthrough in what is going to be the first interline/codeshare deal between domestic airlines in Nigeria as fast growing Ibom Air has concluded plans to unveil the new partnership with an un-named airline next month. Stakeholders told New Telegraph that Dana was the airline that had entered into partnership with Ibom […]
News

Lagos unveils app to tackle domestic, sexual violence cases

Posted on Author Yemi Olakitan

The Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) of the Lagos State Government on Tuesday launched a digital app to help the victims of domestic, sexual, and gender-based violence. During the launch of the Lagos State DSVA, Mrs Titilola Viviour- Adeniyi, the Executive Secretary of the body, said that the platform would make sure that cases […]
News

Ferry services won’t congest Lekki – Residents

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Residents of Lekki have said locating the Lekki Ferry Terminal in the area with the aim of linking the axis with other parts of Lagos will not lead to any congestion in the area, they said it will rather aid easy commuting with other parts of the state. Speaking with journalists, some prominent residents of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica