Paul, Jude Okoye recover from COVID-19

Paul Okoye, a Nigerian singer better known as Rudeboy, has recovered from COVID-19 after battling with the disease for 11 days. The 39-year-old singer broke the news in a terse post on his Instagram page on Wednesday. Rudeboy also enjoined Nigerians to exercise caution as they go about their daily activities during the new year. “Happy new year all 2021 please don’t over hype it ohhhh abeg …… just take it easy as it comes na over hype spoil 2020.

I’m better, stronger, tested negative after 11days,” he wrote. The development comes a day after the music star narrated his battle with the novel disease, which he described as “worst sickness ever”. “Attention! F*ck it !!! Covid is real! I know, as a typical Nigerian or African, it’s very hard to believe.

Some will say “experience is the best teacher. Oh well, the experience and the teacher has visited me,” he had said on Tuesday. “And they’ve been dealing with me for more than 10 days now sh*t is not funny. Worst sickness ever!” It also comes days after Ali Baba, a popular comedian, called those who doubt the existence of COVID-19 “fools” while recounting his experience.

“The second wave of COVID-19 is deadlier than the one before. People are dying — pastors, doctors, professors, billionaires, poor men, less privileged. People are dying every day. Those numbers you see aren’t fake” he had said. Meanwhile, moments after singer, Paul announced that he has now tested negative COVID-19, his elder brother Jude Okoye equally come out to reveal to all and sundry that he has also recovered from the virus.

