Paul Okoye: I was single for years before I met Ifeoma

One half of the P Square musical duo, Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy, has shared more details about his marriage to his ex-wife Anita. You may remember that Anita and Okoye, had been married for eight years when the former filed for divorce from the latter, alleging a number of problems. They were recently granted a divorce by a high court in Abuja. However, Okoye also sparked controversy recently after he revealed his relationship with his new lover, identified as Ivy Ifeoma. In response to the comments trailing his new relationship, the singer said in an Instagram live session on Tuesday that he had been single for four years.

The ‘Reason with me’ crooner said he had been divorced for a long period of time before he met Ifeoma “You know me, I always keep things to myself. I’ve kept it to myself that I’ve been single for four years, and I’ve been divorced for a long time. I don divorce sef before I found Ifeoma, so make una just calm down,” he said. When a user asked if he would marry his new lover, he replied with a play on words: “Until I send you IV first. I go send una IV, although her name is Ivy if you know what I mean.”

 

