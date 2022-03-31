Paul Unongo’s home under siege as herdsmen overrun eight communities, kill two

Suspected Fulani terrorists on Wednesday overrun eight communities in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State including Jato Aka, the home of Second Republic Minister of Steel, Paul Unongo, putting the entire locality under siege.

New Telegraph learnt that the invaders penetrated the area at about 5pm after they crossed through River Katsina-Ala that passes to the communities where they were sighted by two boys who were taking bath in the river and raised the alarm.

Sources from the area told New Telegraph in confidence that as a result of the alarm, hordes of residents including women and children started running helter-skelter to save their lives.

The source named communities affected by the invasion to include: Boagundu, Jato Aka, Turan, Maav-Ya, Kendev-Ya, Ityuruv, Ugbe, Iyon, Iwanev and Injoov.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, said hundreds of people have been displaced from their ancestral homes due to the invasion, while two people were reportedly killed by the invaders.

The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. Emmanuel Shior, confirmed the incident to journalists.

Dr. Shior, who spoke at the distribution of relief materials to about 2, 000 displaced persons on eight designated camps at SEMA headquarters, also denied reported cases of diversion of relief materials meant for the IDPs.

