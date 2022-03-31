Metro & Crime

Paul Unongo’s home under siege as herdsmen overrun eight communities, kill two

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

Suspected Fulani terrorists on Wednesday overrun eight communities in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State including Jato Aka, the home of Second Republic Minister of Steel, Paul Unongo, putting the entire locality under siege.

New Telegraph learnt that the invaders penetrated the area at about 5pm after they crossed through River Katsina-Ala that passes to the communities where they were sighted by two boys who were taking bath in the river and raised the alarm.

Sources from the area told New Telegraph in confidence that as a result of the alarm, hordes of residents including women and children started running helter-skelter to save their lives.

The source named communities affected by the invasion to include: Boagundu, Jato Aka, Turan, Maav-Ya, Kendev-Ya, Ityuruv, Ugbe, Iyon, Iwanev and Injoov.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, said hundreds of people have been displaced from their ancestral homes due to the invasion, while two people were reportedly killed by the invaders.

The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. Emmanuel Shior, confirmed the incident to journalists.

Dr. Shior, who spoke at the distribution of relief materials to about 2, 000 displaced persons on eight designated camps at SEMA headquarters, also denied reported cases of diversion of relief materials meant for the IDPs.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Hunter shoots girlfriend to death over alleged infidelity

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

A hunter, Chidube Onyema has shot his girlfriend, Chinwendu, to death for allegedly cheating on him. The incident occurred Sunday evening at Umuokirie village in Okuku Community, Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State. A community source told our correspondent that the victim had visited the suspect from her village, Ohabele in Obosima community […]
Metro & Crime

Court rejects Wadume, others’ bail application

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday rejected the bail applications filed by the alleged kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala, otherwise known as Wadume, and six others. The trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako, however, ordered the accused to be immediately moved from the custody of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the police to the […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Bayelsa: Explosions damage Shell, Agip crude, gas pipelines

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some yet-to-be-identified persons on Monday attacked oil facilities operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) at Ikarama community, Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. Mr. Ben Warder, a youth leader in Ikarama near the incident site, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday that residents heard several […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica