‘PAWA committed to defence of freedom of expression, promotion of literacy’

The Pan African Writers’ Association (PAWA), an umbrella body of writers’ associations on the African continent and the Diaspora, has reaffirmed its commitment to the defense of freedom of expression for all Africans and the material and spiritual interests of African writers and their Associations.

The writers’ body also reiterated its commitment to the encouragement of the inclusion of African literary works in the curriculum of educational institutions: promotion of African languages and the translation of African literature into African languages; the promotion of research into recording and retrieving of lost or undiscovered African heritage whether on the Continent, in the diaspora or in museums and libraries of the world; the promotion of peace and understanding in Africa and the world through literature; and inclusion of Literary activities for young writers in all PAWA’s activities. It also stressed the urgent need for Governments of African Countries to fulfill their financial obligations to PAWA in order to enable the Association to actualize its mandate as laid down by its founding fathers.

These were among the decisions taken by PAWA at the end of its Conference and General Assembly on June 24 and June 25, 2022, respectively at the Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Nigeria, and contained in a Communique issued by the PAWA after exhaustive and highly intellectual discussions at both the Conference and General Assembly.

The Communique was jointly signed by its President, Hon John Rusimbi, and the Secretary General, Dr. Wale Okediran. While the Conference held on Friday, June 24, 2022, under the Theme; ‘Literature Since Makerere 1962; The African Writers’ Pan African Agenda For Peace, Security And Cultural Development’ which was held in collaboration with the Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL) and the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) was open to the public, the General Assembly on June 25 2022 was restricted to PAWA delegates from National Writers Associations. Earlier, in his address at the opening ceremony, Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who was the Special Guest of Honour, called on African writers to raise critical minds to reduce the spate of insurgency, extremism and coups in the continents. He said it is possible to reduce the menace of coups, insurgencies and bad governance in parts of the continent by breeding a critical mass of young Africans using their creativity and energies in culture, entertainment and technology.

He also said that, “already our young people are at the vanguard of advocacy for good governance and the enhancement of citizens’ fundamental human rights and this is as it should be.” The Vice president, who was represented by DG, Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN), Seye Oyeleye, further stated that preserving democracy in Africa, leaders must continue to promote tenets of good governance and avoid actions that often lead to the interruption of democratic rule, adding that Nigeria has been a clear and strident voice for the promotion of democracy on the continent and have been firm in condemning unconstitutional seizures of power. “As leaders who believe in the efficacy of democracy and good governance, we will continue in our efforts to encourage dialogue rather than violence/conflict in the resolution of our various problems.

We also believe in the ability of governments to promptly provide the impetus for social harmony such as basic services for their people, as well as tackle corruption and weak state institutions. “In addition, we must continue to improve the quality of governance across the continent as this is a prerequisite for a more peaceful relationship between the government and the governed. With good governance, we can better harness the potential of our people.

“I would also like to commend the efforts of the organisers in putting together this important Conference. In this regard let me congratulate Dr. Wale Okediran, himself a tested politician and distinguished writer whose many writings and contributions remain notable and praiseworthy,” he said. It was a gathering of literary eggheads, globally renowned writers, poets, dramatists, and critics, including one of the leading African poet, dramatist, linguist, and literary critic, Prof. Niyi Osundare; and prolific Nigerian critic, poet, novelist, and playwright, Prof. Femi Osofisan. Highlights of the event include cultural dance performances.

The General Assembly, the first to take place in 28 years, was attended by National Writers Organisations from; Liberia, Togo, Congo, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Kenya, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Ghana, Gambia, Zambia, Niger, Mozambique, Equatorial Guinea, Namibia, Malawi, Egypt, Sudan, Mauritania, Cote D’ivore, Uganda, Gabon, Cameroun, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Chad, Benin, Guinea, Burundi and Mali.

The General Assembly (GA) commenced with a symbolic one-minute silence in honor of the departed former PAWA Secretary General, Professor Atukwei Okai for his meritorious achievement during his time in office. Professor Okai had earlier been recommended for a Post Humous Noble Patron Of The Arts Award by the PAWA Council. PAWA also conferred the Noble Patron of the Arts Award to 13 distinguished African Leaders while 11 outstanding Writers received the Esteemed Patron Of The Arts Award in appreciation of their support to PAWA.

The following Writers were elected as members of the PAWA Council for the next three years: Hon John Rusimbi (Rwanda), President; Dr Wale Okediran (Nigeria), Secretary General; Mr Elfatih Hamadto (Sudan), Vice President (North Africa); Madam Imela Oyono Anyigono (Equitorial Guinea), Vice President (Central Africa); Prof Koumealo Anate (Togo), Vice President (West Africa); Prof Egara Kabaji (Kenya), Vice President (East Africa); and Ms Monica Mpambawashie (Zimbabwe), Vice President (Southern Africa). As part of strategies to strengthen the Association, the following members were appointed into the Constitutional Review Committee for a period of six months. Members of the Committee include: Mr Eric Joel Bekale (Gabon), Chairman; Mrs Hilda J Twongyeirwe (Uganda); Mr Baseim Abdelazeim Abdelkader (Egypt); Dr Cherno Omar Barry (Gambia); Prof Egara Kabaji (Kenya); and Mr Carlos Paradona (Mozambigue).

