Pawpaw, effective natural therapy to manage impotence

The pawpaw plant is a native of South America, where it was cultivated since pre-Columbian times. There are 22 plants and trees in the pawpaw genus; the most famous of which is ‘Carica papaya’. Pawpaw (Carica Papaya) reached Europe in 1690 and Asia in the 18th Century. Pawpaw is now grown all over tropical Africa. It is a very beautiful plant; hence it is used ornamentally in some parts of the world.

Pawpaw is one of God’s wonderful gifts to humanity. When one looks at the beauty and richness of nature, one cannot but burst into songs of praise to God. Pawpaw is a pharmacy in its own right. We all eat pawpaw and enjoy its sweet and pleasant taste. But how many of us know the medicinal values of this wonderful plant?

My interest in the medicinal uses of pawpaw has increased because of its effectiveness in managing diabetes and hypertension, two of the commonest diseases in our Nigeria society.

The number of people suffering from diabetes and hypertension is increasing every day. As a result, cases of kidney disease are also increasing. Hypertension and diabetes can eventually lead to kidney damage. I suggest that we encourage farmers to cultivate as much pawpaw as possible, because of its wonderful healing properties.

I say this because pawpaw is becoming scarce in the Nigerian Markey, yet it is one of the easiest plants to cultivate. As it is often said, pay the farmer now or pay big Pharma later on. In other words, if you don’t spend your hard-earned money on eating good and natural food now, you will spend it on expensive pharmaceutical drugs later. Pawpaw has a calming and healing effect on the body system. In this age when dehydration is a common problem, eating pawpaw will help to re-hydrate consumers. Dehydration is the foundation of most other illnesses in the body. In fact, inflammation arises when the body becomes dehydrated.

It is sad to see people dying of common illnesses that can easily be cured. Go to our hospitals and you will see what I mean. The drugs are so expensive. Worse still, seventy per cent of the drugs in the Nigerian market are fake. What other hope do we have then, but to turn to nature?

Pawpaw improves the digestion of protein and expels worms. The ripe fruits are rich in vitamins A, B and C. Vitamin A is good for eyesight. Vitamin B for the nerves and muscles, while vitamin C strengthens the immune system and helps to fight against illnesses.

For worms, chew two tablespoons of the seeds of ripe pawpaw fruit first thing on rising and last thing at night. Do this for three days. Take only fruits for breakfast and supper for those three days.

The following are some of the other uses of pawpaw:

Malaria: Squeeze some yellow pawpaw leaves in water. Take a glassful three times daily for seven days. The preparation is also good for jaundice. The dosage is the same.

Impotence: Cut two unripe pawpaw fruits into pieces (seeds and peel inclusive). Bring to boil in eight bottles of water. Take half a glass thrice daily.

Diabetes: The green leaves of pawpaw are good for diabetes and for diabetes-induced hypertension. Squeeze the green leaves in water and take a glass three times daily. This preparation is also good for constipation.

Stomach Ulcer: Cut a big unripe pawpaw fruit into pieces. Do not remove the peel or seeds. Simply cut the whole fruit into cubes. Then soak in five bottles of water for four days. Sieve and take half a glass three times daily for two weeks. This is a very good remedy for any type of intestinal ulcer.

External Ulcer: The white milky sap of the unripe pawpaw contains a high percentage of papain, which is used for chronic wounds or ulcers. This can be obtained by making a slight cut on the unripe pawpaw fruit to allow the juice to drop. Papain is also present in the ripe pawpaw fruit.

Convulsion: The dry, brown pawpaw leaf is a good remedy for convulsion. Pick up the dry, fallen pawpaw leaves and grind into powder. Add two tablespoonfuls of the powder to half a glass of palm kernel oil. Stir well and rub all over the body. This preparation is of great help during an attack of convulsion. It quickly arrests the abnormal condition. It is also helpful in cases of high fever to bring down the body temperature.

Asthma: Burn dried pawpaw leaves and inhale the smoke during an attack of asthma. It brings quick relief. To prevent an attack, inhale the smoke every night.

Bronchitis: The root of the pawpaw plant is a good remedy for respiratory problems, especially bronchitis. Bring some pawpaw roots to boil. Take half a glass thrice daily. For cough, simply chew a tender pawpaw root and swallow the juice.

Piles: Pawpaw root is effective for the cure of piles. Prepare as for bronchitis. Dosage is half a glass twice daily.

