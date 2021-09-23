Business

Paxful, Bitcoin Foundation to fund Qala Fellowship

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Paxful, the leading global peer-to-peer fintech platform with 2.5 million African users, has said that it would be donating to the Human Rights Foundation, a non-partisan, nonprofit organisation that promotes and protects human rights globally, with a focus on closed societies.

The donation, the company said, will fund the Qala Fellowship, a programme to find and grow local Nigerian talent, starting with developers to build careers in the Bitcoin space. The Qala Fellowship, which is currently accepting applications, aims to get more developers from Africa working on Bitcoin, building their own companies, contributing to open source, and/or getting jobs working on Bitcoin in different companies. Paxful will be making the donation alongside the Built With Bitcoin Foundation, a humanitarian organization devoted to creating equitable opportunity by providing clean water, access to quality education, sustainable farming, and humanitarian support—all powered by cryptocurrencies.

“Starting with 10 developers, the academy’s inaugural programme will consist of a six-month intensive Bootcamp focused on how to build on Bitcoin and provide students with the resources they need to succeed — such as connections for internships or full-time roles and guidance on contributing to core and other Bitcoin open source projects. During the course, participants will also hear career talks from other developers, CEOs, product managers, and experienced players in the Bitcoin space,” Paxful stated. Co-Founder and CEO of Paxful Ray Youssef said: “Paxful follows energy and it’s clear that the Nigerian youth will make a profound impact on the global economy through Bitcoin. “They have entrepreneurship baked into their DNA but they have not been given the chance to showcase their talent on the global stage.

“First and foremost, the Qala Fellowship is a career roadmap for Nigerian developers. But it also is a way to support the local economy and a means for Bitcoin to capture more developer mindshare. We’re proud to fund this project and cannot wait to see what these developers create.” Bernard Parah, Program Lead of the Qala Fellowship and the Co-Founder and CEO of Bitnob, said: “Growing up in Nigeria, I have a fierce sense of pride for local developers looking to make a difference. I’ve also seen what Bitcoin is capable of doing – with farreaching implications beyond speculation. I’m incredibly proud to lead the development and enactment of this program as I believe that Africa has a lot to contribute to the Bitcoin economy. And we’re just getting started.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FBNQuest expects N410/$1 NAFEX rate by year end

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The naira exchange rate to the dollar on the Investors & Exporters’ (I&E) window, also known as the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Rate Fixing (NAFEX), will likely drop to N410/$1 by the end of the year, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said. The analysts made the prediction in a note ob-tained by New Telegraph yesterday. […]
Business

Tariff saga trails Seme border reopening

Posted on Author TAIWO HASSAN

With reports that the Benin Republic Government has imposed new import duty of CFA9 million (N6.5 million) per transit truck on Nigeria-bound cargoes transiting through the country, which are exempted from all forms of duty under the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) protocols on transit goods, Nigerian manufacturers, exporters and importers are still […]
Business

Okonkwo: Govt’s policy has impacted banking industry positively

Posted on Author SUNDAY OJEME reports

  Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo is the Managing Director, Fidelity Bank Plc. Unarguably one of the most versatile bank chief executive officers in recent times, he met with a group of Business Editors recently to speak on some contemporary issues in the industry, his journey through the sector and plans for retirement. SUNDAY OJEME reports   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica