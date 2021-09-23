Paxful, Bitcoin Foundation to fund Qala Fellowship

Paxful, the leading global peer-to-peer fintech platform with 2.5 million African users, has said that it would be donating to the Human Rights Foundation, a non-partisan, nonprofit organisation that promotes and protects human rights globally, with a focus on closed societies.

The donation, the company said, will fund the Qala Fellowship, a programme to find and grow local Nigerian talent, starting with developers to build careers in the Bitcoin space. The Qala Fellowship, which is currently accepting applications, aims to get more developers from Africa working on Bitcoin, building their own companies, contributing to open source, and/or getting jobs working on Bitcoin in different companies. Paxful will be making the donation alongside the Built With Bitcoin Foundation, a humanitarian organization devoted to creating equitable opportunity by providing clean water, access to quality education, sustainable farming, and humanitarian support—all powered by cryptocurrencies.

“Starting with 10 developers, the academy’s inaugural programme will consist of a six-month intensive Bootcamp focused on how to build on Bitcoin and provide students with the resources they need to succeed — such as connections for internships or full-time roles and guidance on contributing to core and other Bitcoin open source projects. During the course, participants will also hear career talks from other developers, CEOs, product managers, and experienced players in the Bitcoin space,” Paxful stated. Co-Founder and CEO of Paxful Ray Youssef said: “Paxful follows energy and it’s clear that the Nigerian youth will make a profound impact on the global economy through Bitcoin. “They have entrepreneurship baked into their DNA but they have not been given the chance to showcase their talent on the global stage.

“First and foremost, the Qala Fellowship is a career roadmap for Nigerian developers. But it also is a way to support the local economy and a means for Bitcoin to capture more developer mindshare. We’re proud to fund this project and cannot wait to see what these developers create.” Bernard Parah, Program Lead of the Qala Fellowship and the Co-Founder and CEO of Bitnob, said: “Growing up in Nigeria, I have a fierce sense of pride for local developers looking to make a difference. I’ve also seen what Bitcoin is capable of doing – with farreaching implications beyond speculation. I’m incredibly proud to lead the development and enactment of this program as I believe that Africa has a lot to contribute to the Bitcoin economy. And we’re just getting started.”

