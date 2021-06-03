Paxful pledges to boost Nigeria’s crypto market

Paxful, a leading global peer-to-peer fintech, has restated its commitment to advancing Nigeria’s crypto market. The company said it is doing this through constant engagement and enlightenment efforts that foster a clear market understanding while also driving increased adoption among Nigerians, particularly the youths. CEO and Co-founder of Paxful, Ray Youssef, stated this at a stakeholders’ forum organised recently in Lagos, to chart a course for the industry.

According to Youssef, while Nigeria has become Paxful’s biggest market, there are still huge untapped potentials for the youth. “The adoption of cryptocurrency by Nigerian youth in recent time is quite impressive. What is most striking, is the success they have made with cryptocurrency with only a basic knowledge of it.

It goes to show their passion, drive, and tenacity in making the most of every opportunity. “The future is even brighter ahead. But to effectively leverage and maximize the humongous potentials, we need to do more as industry players in deepening knowledge of the crypto market,” he remarked. Consequently, he called for increased collaboration among players in the Nigeria crypto market to promote learning.

“As the demand for a decentralized marketplace continues to increase, there is a need for us to work together if we plan to thrive and power global finance. We can do this by taking responsibility to constantly engage and enlighten the public about cryptocurrency and its potentials for driving sustainable growth and prosperity,” he added. Speaking on how he has been empowered through the Paxful platform, Sulaiman Muyideen, a Paxful VIP trader, who started trading on the platform with $10 about 11 months ago, stated that crypto was a game-changer and an enabler of wealth creation.

“I am financially liberated in just a short period of my joining the platform. I also like the fact that the Paxful Peer Program allows you to educate people on selling bitcoin as well as gives priority to individual users to safely trade on the platform. The event had in attendance stakeholders from the blockchain technology sector, banking, and financial institutions, crypto market players as well as Paxful peers and VIP Traders,” he noted.

