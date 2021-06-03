Business

Paxful pledges to boost Nigeria’s crypto market

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Paxful, a leading global peer-to-peer fintech, has restated its commitment to advancing Nigeria’s crypto market. The company said it is doing this through constant engagement and enlightenment efforts that foster a clear market understanding while also driving increased adoption among Nigerians, particularly the youths. CEO and Co-founder of Paxful, Ray Youssef, stated this at a stakeholders’ forum organised recently in Lagos, to chart a course for the industry.

According to Youssef, while Nigeria has become Paxful’s biggest market, there are still huge untapped potentials for the youth. “The adoption of cryptocurrency by Nigerian youth in recent time is quite impressive. What is most striking, is the success they have made with cryptocurrency with only a basic knowledge of it.

It goes to show their passion, drive, and tenacity in making the most of every opportunity. “The future is even brighter ahead. But to effectively leverage and maximize the humongous potentials, we need to do more as industry players in deepening knowledge of the crypto market,” he remarked. Consequently, he called for increased collaboration among players in the Nigeria crypto market to promote learning.

“As the demand for a decentralized marketplace continues to increase, there is a need for us to work together if we plan to thrive and power global finance. We can do this by taking responsibility to constantly engage and enlighten the public about cryptocurrency and its potentials for driving sustainable growth and prosperity,” he added. Speaking on how he has been empowered through the Paxful platform, Sulaiman Muyideen, a Paxful VIP trader, who started trading on the platform with $10 about 11 months ago, stated that crypto was a game-changer and an enabler of wealth creation.

“I am financially liberated in just a short period of my joining the platform. I also like the fact that the Paxful Peer Program allows you to educate people on selling bitcoin as well as gives priority to individual users to safely trade on the platform. The event had in attendance stakeholders from the blockchain technology sector, banking, and financial institutions, crypto market players as well as Paxful peers and VIP Traders,” he noted.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Pantami, stakeholders vow to boost economy with ICT

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, agencies under the Ministry and industry stakeholders have re-emphasized their unflinching commitment to support the drive by the Federal Government to leverage Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to transform Nigeria into a fully digital economy. The renewed commitment was made at the maiden […]
Business

FG may crash price of cooking gas

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    T he Federal Government says it will evaluate and review the price of domestic gas across the country so as to make it more affordable for ordinary Nigerians.     Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, made this known while inaugurating a committee on the gas sector-wide review of the domestic […]
Business

Fidelity Bank reports 64% profit growth in Q1’21

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Fidelity Bank Plc has posted a 63.69 per cent growth in profit after tax for the first quarter ended March 2021. According to the unaudited financial statement obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited, profit after tax stood at N9.590 billion in 2021 as against N5.859 billion reported in 2020, representing a growth of 63,69 per […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica