Paxful unveils solution for cryptocurrency adoption

Paxful, a leading global peer-to-peer fintech, has launched Paxful Pay, an e-commerce solution that allows businesses worldwide to receive bitcoin. The service allows customers to pay with almost 400 payment methods – exchanging into bitcoin that is sent to the merchant’s digital wallet. According to the company, businesses can now register to add Paxful Pay as a purchase option to their online checkout process. “Through Paxful Pay, businesses can manage their earnings and convert bitcoin into their local currency on the Paxful Marketplace, using almost 400 payment methods.

“Merchants will also have control over the configuration of the solution on their Paxful Merchant Dashboard and can track every transaction,” the company stated. The company expects to expand to other digital currencies and plans to introduce automatic conversion into stablecoins such as Tether (USDT). Further down the line, Paxful Pay will allow merchants to automatically convert bitcoin into their local currency within their bank account. Consumers can expect the typical e-commerce flow, but will now have the option of selecting Paxful Pay as a payment method. This will prompt users to create a new profile or log in as an existing Paxful user. Users can then use almost 400 payment methods to complete their purchases. With their Paxfullogin, users can also take advantage of Paxful’s other products such as Paxful Marketplace and Paxful Wallet.

CEO and Co-founder of Paxful Ray Youssef said: “In many regions across the globe, we see people use bitcoin as a financial tool for purchasing goods and services. Bitcoin has several different use cases that we have only begun to leverage, and ecommerce is a great example. “At Paxful, it’s imperative that we give users and businesses around the world the opportunity to take advantage of the power of bitcoin to gain financial freedom.” Artur Schaback, COO and cofounder of Paxful, said: “We’re thrilled to bring Paxful Pay to our global community. There is a clear need to offer local options for bitcoin and this product is a culmination of our efforts to deliver on that demand. “By offering users the ability to complete purchases using almost 400 payment methods, they will now have an even stronger financial solution at their fingertips. We cannot wait to expand this offering to encompass as many merchants as possible.”

