News

Paxful unveils solution for cryptocurrency adoption

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Paxful, a leading global peer-to-peer fintech, has launched Paxful Pay, an e-commerce solution that allows businesses worldwide to receive bitcoin. The service allows customers to pay with almost 400 payment methods – exchanging into bitcoin that is sent to the merchant’s digital wallet. According to the company, businesses can now register to add Paxful Pay as a purchase option to their online checkout process. “Through Paxful Pay, businesses can manage their earnings and convert bitcoin into their local currency on the Paxful Marketplace, using almost 400 payment methods.

“Merchants will also have control over the configuration of the solution on their Paxful Merchant Dashboard and can track every transaction,” the company stated. The company expects to expand to other digital currencies and plans to introduce automatic conversion into stablecoins such as Tether (USDT). Further down the line, Paxful Pay will allow merchants to automatically convert bitcoin into their local currency within their bank account. Consumers can expect the typical e-commerce flow, but will now have the option of selecting Paxful Pay as a payment method. This will prompt users to create a new profile or log in as an existing Paxful user. Users can then use almost 400 payment methods to complete their purchases. With their Paxfullogin, users can also take advantage of Paxful’s other products such as Paxful Marketplace and Paxful Wallet.

CEO and Co-founder of Paxful Ray Youssef said: “In many regions across the globe, we see people use bitcoin as a financial tool for purchasing goods and services. Bitcoin has several different use cases that we have only begun to leverage, and ecommerce is a great example. “At Paxful, it’s imperative that we give users and businesses around the world the opportunity to take advantage of the power of bitcoin to gain financial freedom.” Artur Schaback, COO and cofounder of Paxful, said: “We’re thrilled to bring Paxful Pay to our global community. There is a clear need to offer local options for bitcoin and this product is a culmination of our efforts to deliver on that demand. “By offering users the ability to complete purchases using almost 400 payment methods, they will now have an even stronger financial solution at their fingertips. We cannot wait to expand this offering to encompass as many merchants as possible.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

A’Ibom electoral fraud: Akpabio wants REC also jail

Posted on Author Reporter

  Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio wants the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mike Igini also jailed for the electoral fraud in the Akwa Ibom State in 2019 general elections. The Minister also said that the INEC twisted the context of the Federal High Court judgment that jailed the Akwa […]
News Top Stories

Dr. Taiwo Olayinka Afolabi: The man behind SIFAX

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Dr. Taiwo Olayinka Afolabi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SIFAX Group, a multinational conglomerate, was born in Ondo to the family of Chief and Chief (Mrs.) Samson Afolabi. He’s a native of Idokunusi Ijebu in the Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State. He started his educational pursuit at Ansar Ud Deen Primary […]
News

Certificate forgery suit against Obaseki expires Saturday

Posted on Author TUNDE OYESINA

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday fixed today for parties in the certificate forgery suit against Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to adopt their written addresses. The adjournment was sequel to the fact that the life span of the suit expires on Saturday, January 9, a date, it would exactly 180 days […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica