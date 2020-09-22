Pay adequate attention to tourism, Bayelsa NUJ tells Govt

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bayelsa State Council on Tuesday called on all the organs of government to pay adequate attention to the promotion of tourism and its development stating that its contributions to poverty reduction, efficiency and productivity cannot be overemphasized.

Inaugurating the state branch of the Travel Writers’ Corps in Yenagoa, the Chairman of the council, Samuel Numonengi maintained that tourism impacts on several external economic factors.

The NUJ Chairman maintained that tourism was one of the main organs of development of states and national economies, pointing out that with the development of the tourism sector, the state or country, can receive significant revenues and reduce the current alarming high level of unemployment.

He stressed the urgent need for government at all levels to formulate tourism promotion policies to market the numerous tourist potentials especially in the state to gain wider recognition decrying the little or no meaningful efforts being made to develop the sector at the states and local government’s levels.

Charging the newly inaugurated Travel Writers’ Corps, he enjoined them to partner with the state ministry of culture and tourism also with the private sectors to come up with modalities to promote the abundant tourism potentials in the state.

In his acceptance speech, the Chairman of the Travel Writers Corps, Piriye Kiyaramo, noted that the state tagged the glory of all lands, is home to Oloibiri Well 1 which marked the beginning of the shift of Nigeria’s economic base from agriculture to oil and gas.

Other members of the newly inaugurated executive include: Pauline Onyibe, Vice Chairman; Aherhoke Okioma, Secretary; Ariwera Howells, Assistant Secretary; Favour Kei, Treasurer; Mike Tayese, Financial Secretary; Ebiowei Lawal, Public Relations Officer; Glory Edoni, Welfare Officer, and Benedict Owei, representative of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

