Pay attention to Nigerians’ cries, CAN president tells political leaders

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Most Rev. Dr. Daniel Okoh has called on the political leaders to pay attention to the cries of the Nigerian populace.

Okoh while speaking with journalists at the dinner reception hosted in his honour by the Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) in Lagos, said Nigerians are not lazy but desire from government the dividends of governance to help them function optimally in their spaces.

The two times CAN vice president at the event well attended by several Christian leaders, Muslim clerics, Senator Oluremi Tinubu and others, particularly tasked incoming political leaders to prioritise as part of their aspirations, the security and welfare of Nigerians so as to make life bearable for them.

His words: “We have a lot of things that challenge our very existence as Nigerians and what Nigerians want to hear is how to get out of this economic condition? How do we make it that things will become affordable in the market? How do we make it, that Nigerians can confidently move around without any fear of losing their lives or being kidnapped.

“Nigerians are not asking for too much, anyone who is vying for any political position must be able to convince Nigerians that we have the basics including security, good roads and infrastructure.

“We have people who are farmers and they are asking for security so they can go back to their farmlands. Nigerians are not lazy people, what they are asking for is enabling environment to contribute to nation building and development.”

Earlier in his address, Okoh stressed that his responsibility was to unify and not divide the Christian body.

He thereby appealed to religious leaders to shun speeches and actions capable to cause division, while revealing that CAN will continue to reach other religious bodies without compromise of the Christian faith.

Okoh who assured that CAN will not break stated further: “CAN will not stand alone no matter how big we are, we must find a way to engage people of other religions…In the past we were not able to look at the beauty of our diversity but we have seen that we have advantage when we try as much as possible to harness the relevance of our diversity

“Christian leaders must try as much as possible in their speeches, sermons, whatever they say in public or private should be things that bring us together.Religious leaders should try as much as possible to avoid hate speeches and say things that we make us see one another as creations of God, as brothers and sisters to move Nigeria forward.

“My responsibility as a leader of Christians is not to say things that will divide us. If that is the reason people think that I am here then they are making a mistake. I should act with sense of responsibility.”

