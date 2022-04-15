Pay attention to your homes – Hamzat, Muri-Okunola tell parents

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat and the state’s Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, have emphasised the need for Nigerians to take proper care of their homes in order to curb social vices as the family remains an integral unit of the nation. Speaking today at the 17th Late Justice Muri Okunola Memorial Ramadan Lecture at the Eko FM Marquee, Agidingbi-Ikeja, the duo said that it is important for parents to take good care of their homes and children and be conscious of what is happening in their immediate environment.

The Deputy Governor, who blamed most of the crimes perpetrated by the younger ones on the parents, said that most parents have failed in their responsibilities. He said: “We need to reinforce that as parents, it is important for us to take care of our kids and be conscious of what is going on in our environment. I think that is where we need to reinforce and make sure that everyone of us can account for the activities of our children. The problem we are facing today is that we are not doing what is expected of us as people and we lack good parenting skills. We must do the right thing; if not, there will be no peace. ”

He therefore charged parents with the proper training and upbringing of their children, as they will give account for the activities of their children and know that there are consequences for the neglect of their wards both spiritually and physically. On his part, Muri-Okunola urged parents to partner with the state government in building a peaceful society, adding that the proper upbringing of young ones would help in achieving a crime-free society. In his lecture titled: “Bleeding Society: Islamic Panacea to Quick Money Syndrome,” Dr. Mustapha Bello of the Department of Religious & Peace Studies, Lagos State University, berated the quick money syndrome which is now common among youths in the country.

He therefore charged parents on proper upbringing and parenting of their children. He said they should be mindful of the kind of friends and company their children keep, give them spiritual education and teach them the way of the Almighty Allah. Also speaking on her lecture titled: “Downward Trend in Life Expectancy: “Factors and Remedies,” Director, General Studies, Lagos State University, Ojo, Prof. Simiat Olanike Elias called on all to practise good hygiene, take the right nutrition, and exercise regularly at least five times a week to help increase the life expectancy. She added that stress should be avoided, and people should seek regular medical check-ups and medication to avoid the unexpected.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...