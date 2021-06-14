News

Pay benefits of retired, deceased soldiers on time, Aisha Buhari urges FG

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

The First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari, has called on the Federal Government to ensure timely payment of the benefits of retired and deceased soldiers to their respective families in order to further motivate the security forces.

According to a release by her spokesman, Aliyu Abdullaihi, the First Lady made the call Monday while receiving wives of service chiefs during a courtesy visit at the State House.

Mrs. Buhari also used the opportunity to call on appropriate authorities to conclude the employment of more security officers to address the intractable security problems facing the nation.

The First Lady, who charged the wives of Service Chiefs to support their husbands in achieving the mandate given to them by the President and the nation to secure Nigeria and its citizens, also highlighted the role women play in nation building as spouses of public officers.

She charged them to optimize their contributions in that regard and enjoined them to uphold the spirit of camaraderie common among the families of security forces that manifests during times of joy and sorrow.

Wife of the Chief of Defence Staff, Mrs. Victoria Irabor, who led the delegation, in her comments, commended Mrs. Buhari for her motherly role and constant support to the families of security officers and personnel.

