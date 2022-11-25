Pay debts before exiting N’ Delta, Group, stakeholders tell oil firms

A Niger Delta group, ‘We the People’ has called on multinational oil companies that are selling off their assets because they no longer want to operate in the Niger Delta region should first pay the debts they owe host communities and honour the agreements entered with them. The group’s coordinator, Ken Henshaw, who played host to activists and other stakeholders in the Niger Delta decried the planned exit of the oil companies at a time they are supposed to be cleaning-up the polluted areas of the region.

He said since the United Nations, through the UNEP Report called for the clean-up of Ogoni and other pollution impacted areas of the Niger Delta, the oil companies have been dodging their responsibilities by “divesting” from onshore to offshore. Also speaking, Prof. Sofiri Peterside, said there was need for the people of the region to assert themselves on the issue of divestment by the oil companies, who he noted are trying to dodge their responsibilities through hurried sale of assets.

On his part, Ogoni activists, Celestine Akpobare, said that some communities have won cases against oil companies without being compensated, adding that several other cases have been lined up against them. He said: “As soon as the UNEP Report was released, and the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, HYPREP, was created, they knew there was trouble.

When the UN indicts you, there is trouble. “Of recent, we have been seeing indictments against Shell. There are cases that have been lined up, and if they stay there will be trouble… There are more polluted communities in Bayelsa than Rivers.” Akpobare also stressed the need to make the oil companies clean the mess the created in the Niger Delta by organizing seminars, workshops and conferences to draw attention to the communities that they polluted while calling for justice.

