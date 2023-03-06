Pay my AFCON 2021 bonus, depressed Eagles goalie begs NFF

Super Eagles goalkeeper John Noble has claimed to be battling depression following the failure of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to pay his 2021 Africa Cup of Nations bonus which is about $25,000 more than one year after. Noble, the only localbased player in Nigeria’s squad that crashed out in the second round at the last AFCON held in Cameroon begged the federation to pay him his money.

Nigeria international John Noble has admitted that he is struggling with depression over his $25,000 unpaid 2021 Africa Cup of Nations bonus, while appealing to the NFF to do the needful. The NFF official had claimed in October 2022 that money was yet to be approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) but the development took a new twist when Noble learnt that the apex bank had recently paid the U17 girls, the Super Falcons and other members of the Super Eagles coaching staff to Cameroon.

