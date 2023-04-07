Pay reinstated teachers’ entitlements, NLC tells El-Rufai

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kaduna State Council, yesterday called on the state government to pay the entitlements of its reinstated workers, saying that they have gone through a lot in the last ten months. Kaduna State NLC Chairman, Ayuba Magaji Suleiman, in a statement also said that the congress appreciated the decision of the government in reinstating the disengaged teachers and other employees that were affected by the decision. The NLC however lamented that the reinstated persons were victims of a harsh and ill-thoughtout policy that had caused many to lose their livelihood, an unpleasant condition that resulted in most of them facing psychological torture. According to Suleiman, “In fact, the implication of the earlier action on the larger educational sector in the state is another unimaginable issue. Ask yourself, what do you think happened to the schools in rural areas where teachers were disengaged? What was the fate and what became of the educational aspirations of the students whose teachers were disengaged all of a sudden? Obviously, some of these schools had to be shut and some were forced to operate in abysmal conditions, given the shortage of teachers and other manpower issues; a situation that has further widened the gap towards achieving quality basic education.” Suleiman added: “To imagine that this had to linger for close to a year is something that is quite unthinkable, which undoubtedly is an indictment that calls to question the attitude of the leadership of the board.”

